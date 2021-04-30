Last updated: 12:22 PM ET, Fri April 30 2021

Dominican Republic Updates Travel Entry Requirements

Destination & Tourism Donald Wood April 30, 2021

Santo Domingo historic district in Dominican Republic
Santo Domingo historic district in Dominican Republic

As COVID-19 vaccines become more prevalent, the Dominican Republic has announced updates to its travel entry requirements.

Officials in the Dominican Republic revealed the Responsible Tourism Recovery Plan would no longer require travelers to provide a negative coronavirus test upon arrival. Instead, aleatory breath tests will be administered to between 3-15 percent of travelers arriving at airports or other ports of entry.

The only exceptions for the tests are children under the age of five and flight crew members.

All passengers arriving in the Dominican Republic will also need to perform a temperature check, with anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or a positive test being required to isolate at authorized locations.

Travelers entering or leaving the Dominican Republic on commercial flights must complete the electronic entry and exit form, with the use of digital formats becoming mandatory on May 1 and no other method of providing the required information being permitted.

In addition, the free health coverage plans provided to international tourists arriving in the country will no longer be available, starting on May 1.

For travelers returning to the United States, the Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism is offering viral antigen testing to international visitors staying at a hotel to meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) travel protocols.

