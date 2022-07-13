Enter To Win a Fantastic Trip For Two To Finland
July 13, 2022
FinnStyle, the largest online retailer selling modern Finnish designs in the U.S., is celebrating its 20th anniversary by partnering with Visit Finland and Tenon Tours to offer contestants a chance to win the trip of a lifetime, for two people, to Finland.
The sweepstakes winner and one guest will receive round-trip airline tickets, flying direct to Finland from select U.S. cities, four nights in a four-star hotel in the capital city of Helsinki; plus a Helsinki Card, giving them free public transportation access, entry to museums and attractions, discounts for use at restaurants and retailers, and more.
Participants can enter by visiting FinnStyle’s website and entering their email address, taking fun Finland-focused quizzes, reading articles about the destination, or scrolling through a photo gallery of stunning sights only found in Finland.
The Nordic nation is rich in cultural treasures, stunning landscapes and endless activities, making it a dream destination for many. On top of which, Finland consistently ranks as one of the safest countries in which to live and travel, its capital of Helsinki is considered one of the world’s most livable cities and the Finnish people have been shown to be among the happiest populations on Earth.
No purchase is necessary for users to enter the sweepstakes contest, which ends on August 31, 2022. The winner and their guest will need to depart on their trip on a date between September 1, 2022, and May 15, 2023, from either New York, Chicago, Los Angeles or Dallas.
The grand prize winner will be selected via random drawing, which will take place within ten days of the promotional period’s close. The lucky winner will be notified by email within approximately five days of the random drawing.
“We’ve been successful because of our loyal customers,” said Chad Trent, VP of Marketing at FinnStyle.com. “We wanted to thank those customers for their support by giving them the opportunity to experience Finland and see why we love it so much. Twenty years as an e-commerce retailer is something we’re incredibly proud of and we were only able to achieve that milestone because of the tremendous support of our customers."
