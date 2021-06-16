European Union Adds United States to Safe Travel List
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood June 16, 2021
The European Union announced the United States has been added to its safe travel list on Wednesday, clearing the path to make it easier for Americans to visit Europe.
According to CNBC.com, ambassadors from the 27 European Union nations recommended the region allow nonessential travelers from eight new countries and territories, including the U.S., Albania, North Macedonia, Serbia, Lebanon, Taiwan, Macau and Hong Kong.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen revealed in April that fully vaccinated American tourists would likely be welcomed to the EU by the summer, but Wednesday’s changes made the details of the plan clearer.
Travelers from the approved countries will now need only a negative test to avoid quarantine, with each EU member nation permitted to determine how the guidelines should be implemented.
The addition of the U.S. to the EU’s safe travel list also aims to coordinate the travel rules across the bloc. Once each member state approves the recommendations, the rules are expected to be finalized in the coming days.
While the U.S. was added to the exempt list, the EU decided against adding the United Kingdom due to coronavirus variants. Almost half of the population in the UK is currently fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Earlier this month. EU officials announced changes to help ease some of the burden placed on the tourism industry by allowing people and goods to move freely between the Schengen area’s 26 countries—22 EU nations plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland—without border checks.
Sponsored Content
-
Have you been at Excellence Punta Cana?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Send Clients to Malta for 7,000 Years of History and Much More
For more information on Europe
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS