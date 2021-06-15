US, Canada Working to Lift COVID-19 Border Restrictions
Officials from the United States and Canada are expected to meet Tuesday about lifting COVID-19-related border restrictions between the two countries.
According to Reuters.com, business leaders in the U.S. and Canada are concerned about the long-term financial impact the ban on non-essential travel at land borders had on each economy, but sources said no immediate action is expected.
The current non-essential travel restrictions are set to expire on June 21, but officials believe they will be extended again.
On Sunday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden about how to lift pandemic-related border restrictions between the two countries, but no breakthrough was achieved.
Last week, Trudeau and other health officials within the Canadian government revealed plans to ease the current 14-day isolation period for tourists who have received a full COVID-19 vaccination.
Earlier this month, President Biden and his administration started forming expert working groups with Canada, Mexico, the European Union and the United Kingdom to determine how best to safely restart international travel.
