Experience the Best of California This Fall
Destination & Tourism Mia Taylor August 15, 2019
Is the west coast on your agenda this fall? Or more specifically, California?
Between the music festivals, film events and food and wine happenings, it probably should be. Here’s a look at some of the notable events taking place in the Golden State this fall.
Greater Palm Springs
Whether visiting for a quick getaway or a weeklong vacation, there’s always something fun going on for all ages and interests in greater Palm Springs.
To begin with, Hotel Indigo Coachella is set to open its doors later this fall as the first luxury hotel in the city of Coachella. The property will include a 10,000 square-foot pool with a runway and is set to offer private music festivals, art exhibits, and more.
Outdoor-lovers can spend the day hiking and exploring Joshua Tree National Park to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the park’s establishment on October 31.
Greater Palm Springs is also a well-known mecca for rejuvenation. One of the best places to do that is at Wanderlust Wellspring, a three-day experiential wellness festival from October 4 through October 6. The legendary festival offers access to world-renowned yoga and meditation talent, the freshest boutique fitness classes and a curated lineup of thinkers and experts in wellness.
Gearing up for the festival, visitors can climb to the height of their wellness by healing in the mineral water pools of Desert Hot Springs, experiencing peace and yoga at Sunnylands, and finding Zen in a variety of meditation spots.
Los Angeles
Globetrotters planning to attend the 11th annual edition of DTLA Film Festival – the largest film-TV event in the historic center of L.A., screening more than 100 films of all genres—are in for a treat. This year’s event will present L.A’.s first-ever dome film festival, for a multidimensional experience running concurrently with the rest of the festival, October 23 through October 27.
Additionally, LA-goers can revel in the excitement of Halloween Carnaval - West Hollywood, where more than half-million people attend the world's largest Halloween street party.
Animal-lovers may want to head to Huntington Beach in Orange County to celebrate America’s favorite short-legged dog, the Corgi, at the semi-annual SoCal Corgi Beach Day October 26.
Want to stay at the next “it” hotel in L.A.? Downtown LA Proper Hotel, just may be the place. Slated to open this fall, the property will feature 148 guest rooms, two restaurants, two unique presidential suites - a Basketball Court Suite and a Pool Suite - as well as a rooftop with a restaurant, bar and pool.
In true Proper form, Downtown LA Proper Hotel will offer a complete local experience from the historic architecture reminiscent of early Spanish colonials in Downtown L.A., to partnerships with the city’s emerging, talented artists, as well as renowned local chefs and restaurateurs, Caroline Styne and Suzanne Goin.
San Diego
Calling all foodies. Don’t miss the legendary San Diego Bay Wine & Food Festival, which will take place November 10 through November 17. Sailboats and sandy beaches serve as the backdrop for one of the country’s most talked-about weeks in food.
The San Diego festival features dozens of events, hundreds of domestic and international wines, craft beers and spirits, and nationally recognized celebrities.
San Diego is also the place for music-aficionados this fall, as it hosts both Kaaboo Del Mar and CRSSD Festival in September, where travelers can enjoy live performances from world-renowned artists including Mumford and Sons, Maren Morris, and Portugal the Man.
Seeking an off-the-beaten-path evening experience? The latest speakeasy to spice up San Diego’s cocktail scene will soon debut in a spirited setting—the historic El Campo Cemetery in Old Town.
Tahona Mexican restaurant plans to open the hidden speakeasy, Oculto 477, providing an elevated level of craft cocktails, many incorporating artisanal mezcal, inside the eatery just in time for fall.
If you’re looking for a chic place to stay while in town, look no further than, Carte a new luxury lifestyle hotel from Curio Collection by Hilton, set to open in late September. The property will offer 246 guest rooms, an eatery serving sea-to-table cuisine, and a 16th-floor rooftop venue.
Yosemite & Mariposa County
For an under-the-radar wine getaway, head to the Sierra Foothills this September to celebrate California Wine Month and experience the growing region’s wineries—such as Butterfly Creek Winery and Silver Fox Vineyards.
In October, visitors can take part in Vinters’ Holidays, where California’s most renowned vintners come together in Yosemite to share some of their most acclaimed wines during tasting sessions, multi-course dinners, and more.
For those who prefer a day spent hiking, biking, and exploring in and around Yosemite National Park, there’s plenty to do and see this fall.
On September 28 and November 11 (Veteran’s Day), travelers can take advantage of Fee Free Days and gain access to the park without paying entrance fees.
Additionally, September through December is peak season for trout fishing in the region and beginner fishermen can spend their days fishing at the beautiful Tenaya Lake.
Stay at newly renovated Tenaya Lodge, which at the end of the summer will complete its $25 million expansion, featuring the Explorer Cabins, indoor and outdoor dining spaces, and recreation options including a kids trekking park and tour buses for guided excursions.
The Explorer Cabins will include 50 two-bedroom cabins surrounded by picturesque forest, offering a unique Yosemite “cabineering” experience that combines the refined comforts of a modern cabin and the perks of a full-service resort.
