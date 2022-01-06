Last updated: 08:00 PM ET, Thu January 06 2022

Explore the World's Southernmost Rainforest in Chile

Destination & Tourism Chile Lacey Pfalz January 06, 2022

Huilo Huilo Biosphere Reserve, Chile, Selva Valdiviana, Valdivian Rainforest
Huilo Huilo Biosphere Reserve in Chile. (photo via Chile Tourism)

Chile is home to several different climates, each offering something special. The southwest region of Chile is home to the Selva Valdiviana, or the Valdivian Temperate Forest, which has monkey puzzle trees, called araucarias, as well as alerces, one of the oldest-growing trees in the world.

The Selva Valdiviana is also the rainforest closest to Antarctica. It’s considered a biodiverse, ancient forest that thrives in cold climates, as opposed to northern South America’s Amazon rainforest, which thrives in hot temperatures.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

Cerro Castillo, Chile, Adventure travel in Chile, Chile travel, Chile tourism, Chile active travel Chile: The World’s Best Adventure Destination Destination & Tourism

Chile Is Back Campaign, Chile Tourism gallery icon Chile Launches New Social Media Contest in US, Spain and... Destination & Tourism

Puerto Varas, Chile Discover Chile's Adventurous Areas for Active Travelers Destination & Tourism

Tourist encountering llamas in Chile. Chile Updates Entry Requirements Due To Omicron Variant Impacting Travel

Enjoying hot springs in Chile Chile Updates Entry Requirements for Travelers Destination & Tourism

There are four incredible destinations to visit if you’re interested in experiencing the Selva Valdiviana for yourself. Valdivia is a city in southern Chile that offers plenty of opportunities to get outside and get active. This city also has some great breweries, as well as the Valdivia Riverside Market. It makes for a great starting point for a visit to this region of Chile.

The Huilo Huilo Biological Reserve is a unique ecotourism initiative because it offers accommodations within the reserve, including a hotel that resembles a mountain as well as a giant treehouse. Waterfalls, ziplining and skiing are only some of the attractions to enjoy in this cold-weather destination.

Another great place to enjoy all the outdoor activities and hiking experiences is the Villarrica National Park, the main attraction of which is its seventeen hot springs that offer perfect opportunities to relax after a long day spent exploring, biking or mountain climbing.

Lastly, Mocha Island has a more mystical side to the temperate region. Mapuche legends say that the island off the coast is where the souls of the dead go to rest. Today, the island is a national reserve with both beaches and temperate rainforests.

Experience a different side to Chile by visiting the Selva Valdiviana region. For more information, please click here.

For more information on Chile, Chile

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
Outside a Barbados rum bar

Barbados Updates Cruise Ship Protocols

gallery icon 22 Beaches to Add to Your Travel List This Year

Ireland Lifts Pre-Testing Requirement for Visitors

UK Again Loosens Travel Restrictions For Vaccinated Visitors

Israel Plans to Reopen to International Travelers

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS