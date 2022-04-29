Fiji Eliminates Pre-Travel COVID-19 Testing Requirement for Vaccinated Visitors
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke April 29, 2022
Starting Sunday, May 1, fully vaccinated travelers to Fiji will no longer be required to present a pre-departure COVID-19 PCR or rapid antigen test to gain entry.
Beginning next month, all visitors age 16 and over must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Additionally, they'll need to book an in-country rapid test prior to departure at entrytestfiji.com and complete the test within 48 to 72 hours of arrival. Visitors are also required to possess trusted travel insurance with COVID-19 coverage.
In a statement accompanying Friday's announcement, Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill called the changes "yet another significant step for Fiji, making it easier than ever to travel to our idyllic shores from around the globe."
"The Fijian Government has continued to respond to data and science, and moved quickly to make these changes, as more countries around the world also relaxed their protocols. There has never been a better, simpler time to come to Fiji than now."
Fiji has welcomed more than 100,000 international visitors since its borders reopened to travel in December 2021.
For the latest insights on travel to Fiji, check out the guide below:
Sponsored Content
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Learn More About the Adults-Only, All-Inclusive Hyatt Zilara Resorts
-
For more information on Fiji
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS