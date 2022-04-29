Last updated: 12:59 PM ET, Fri April 29 2022

Fiji Eliminates Pre-Travel COVID-19 Testing Requirement for Vaccinated Visitors

Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke April 29, 2022

Fiji, Couple, Boat, private island, romantic, ocean, island, sea
A couple on a boat in Fiji headed to a private island. (photo via Fiji Airways)

Starting Sunday, May 1, fully vaccinated travelers to Fiji will no longer be required to present a pre-departure COVID-19 PCR or rapid antigen test to gain entry.

Beginning next month, all visitors age 16 and over must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Additionally, they'll need to book an in-country rapid test prior to departure at entrytestfiji.com and complete the test within 48 to 72 hours of arrival. Visitors are also required to possess trusted travel insurance with COVID-19 coverage.

In a statement accompanying Friday's announcement, Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill called the changes "yet another significant step for Fiji, making it easier than ever to travel to our idyllic shores from around the globe."

"The Fijian Government has continued to respond to data and science, and moved quickly to make these changes, as more countries around the world also relaxed their protocols. There has never been a better, simpler time to come to Fiji than now."

Fiji has welcomed more than 100,000 international visitors since its borders reopened to travel in December 2021.

