Five Magical Towns To Ride Your Bike in Mexico
Destination & Tourism Juan Antonio (Oso) Oseguera October 10, 2022
The opportunity to connect with nature, enjoy moments of introspection, and get to know the corners of Mexico's premier Magical Towns is beautiful. The streets of these aforementioned towns are a delight as you can walk or ride a bike.
Here are some exceptional options to explore by bike.
Bacalar, Quintana Roo
The bicycle is the perfect way to get to know Bacalar. The Fort of Bacalar is ideal for learning about the region's culture. In addition, in its seven-tone lagoon, you can swim after pedaling under the sun.
In Bacalar, besides swimming in the famous seven-color lagoon, you can also discover cenotes, visit the fort used to defend the town from pirates, and get to know the jungle, launching yourself on a zip line. Here, there are activities for every type of traveler.
Seven-color lagoon is a special place, and as a visitor, you must be careful and respectful of the inhabitants' rules to protect the delicate balance of nature.
San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato
The city was first a Magical Town, today, it is a World Heritage City, and its history can be seen in every street and mansion. It can be covered by bicycle at a relaxed pace in less than a day. A selfie at the San Miguel Arcángel Parish, one of the most representative sites of this destination, is a must.
Also located in the Mexican State of Guanajuato, San Miguel de Allende offers a provincial atmosphere with every luxury and comfort. Get the feeling you've stepped into a time machine, with the neo-Gothic steeples of the Church of Saint Michael the Archangel rising above the city, carved out of pink sandstone.
Tequila, Jalisco
Lovers of bike rides know nothing is like discovering natural landscapes that will amaze your senses. Undoubtedly, this territory of Jalisco is fascinating for its rich history.
All the tourist activity begins in the main square, arriving at the Templo de la Purísima (Temple of the Immaculate). From the court, visitors can hire expert guide services to visit the tequila factories and more places of interest.
The National Tequila Museum offers a comprehensive exhibition on the history and technique of making the delicious agave spirit - with the appellation of origin—as well as a collection of bottles located at number 34 of Ramon Corona Street.
San Cristobal de las Casas, Chiapas
This destination has romantic routes and an architectural beauty that will be best enjoyed on a tour via wheels.
Get lost among the picturesque streets of San Cristobal de las Casas, Chiapas, and enjoy its beautiful architecture, history, culture, and traditions. Visit one of the most beautiful Magical Towns of Mexico: San Cristobal de Las Casas and forget about routine; take a relaxing stroll through the Main Square, where you will find a beautiful kiosk from the twentieth century nearby, its imposing Cathedral, whose construction began in 1528.
There is no better way to discover a Magical Town than its gastronomy. After a day of sightseeing, you'll work up an appetite. Here are some delicious recommendations: Guajolote in mole, beef jerky, asado coleto, bread soup, and tachilhuil (if pork entrails are not your thing, then you can omit this last dish). And to go with it, we suggest you try agua de canela, sour atole, hot pineapple punch, or the traditional pox.
Creel, Chihuahua
Cycling tourism lovers embark on this distant town that vibrates with the majestic and peculiar Barrancas del Cobre (Copper Canyon) framing its route. Challenge your physical condition and portray the rocky landscapes through your camera's lens. Along the way, you will appreciate the cultural roots of this fantastic region located in northern Mexico.
Creel, also known as Estación Creel because of its relationship with the railroad, is nestled in the heart of the Sierra Madre Occidental. Until the 1960s, the train we know today as the Chihuahua-Pacífico ended its route in this Pueblo Mágico, the only one in Chihuahua. In addition to being a picturesque village whose architecture reminds us of the Wild West, instead of horses, ride a bike. Creel is an excellent starting point to get to know the Sierra Tarahumara, travel on El Chepe, and venture through the Copper Canyon.
Although it can be easily reached by car from Chihuahua, passing through the extensive plains of the Cuauhtémoc apple-growing area and the dense forests of the sierra, the best way to start the trip is on the tracks. Taking the train, you can enjoy hundreds of curves, bridges, and tunnels through which the railroad passes, making this journey a fascinating spectacle.
