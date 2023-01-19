Five Not-to-be-Missed Activities in Los Cabos
Adventure abounds in Cabo San Lucas. Water activities are the main attraction for both couples and families with children, as visitors can enjoy world-class snorkeling and scuba diving on the beautiful reef of Cabo Pulmo, declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, and the home of numerous species of tropical fish.
Anglers after the catch of the day can hire and board any of the fishing boats located at the Los Cabos Marina to go after striped marlin, dorado or tuna.
On land, visitors looking for some real fun can take a ride on the zipline, which offers a chance to see things from a different angle, flying through the air suspended from a cable some 600 feet in the air.
For a more relaxing experience, slow down a bit and play on any of the beautiful golf courses or visit the spas offered by several hotels and resorts to soothe the senses.
Here are five not-to-be-missed activities in Los Cabos:
Golfing
In Los Cabos, the golf courses are intertwined with the landscape of the dazzling coastline, making it the ideal setting to practice the sport while enjoying a unique environment of mountains, desert and ocean.
Visitors will find emerald green golf courses twisting around cactus-encrusted hillsides and sandy creeks, and golfers can tee off on stunning courses built by design legends such as Jack Nicklaus, Tom Fazio, Greg Norman and Robert Trent Jones Jr. while enjoying great weather with blue skies, bright sunshine and cooling sea breezes.
With 18 courses, Los Cabos continues to dominate the golf scene in Latin America. Over the past 25 years, Baja California Sur has grown its roster of world-class golf facilities.
Sport Fishing
Sport fishing is a popular activity that takes place in the waters of Los Cabos. Fishermen from all over the world come looking to catch a variety of species such as blue marlin, striped marlin, dorado and rooster-fish, during different tournaments like Bisbee's Black and Blue and the Billfish Tournament in October.
For the amateurs, there are also incredible packages with private deep sea fishing trips aboard boats equipped with all the necessary equipment to live this experience to the fullest.
The World's Aquarium
Cabo Pulmo is a reference to the biodiversity and natural wealth of Los Cabos. You can observe more than 800 species of marine life cohabiting on the stony and soft coral reef. Considered by Jacques Cousteau as the aquarium of the world, diving and snorkeling lovers find this marine park the place to enjoy the environment in a responsible and sustainable way.
Diving makes possible encounters with sea turtles, manta rays and even whale sharks. Half-day and full-day trips are available and the best time to try it is during the warm summer months.
Consult any local map of the diving areas and ask about the locations visited by tours organized by specialized service providers. Don't miss the opportunity to dive with packages that take you to popular sites such as Neptune's Finger, Sand Falls and El Vencedor.
Surfing
The beaches of San Jose del Cabo are surfers' favorites, because here there are waves for all levels, from those that break gently for beginners to the most challenging.
Costa Azul, Acapulquito and Los Cerritos are can't-miss beaches that offer great waves for surfing. For more experienced surfers, Playa Monumento or La Pastora offer a more adrenaline-filled experience.
In addition, you'll find surfing schools like one in Cerritos that offers lessons for beginners to get on a board for the first time and help those with a little experience learn the tricks of the trade.
The best season for surfing in Los Cabos is during the winter months, when the waves grow close to shore. Consult a local surfing map to plan your own schedule and camp out with some friends to chase the waves at your leisure.
Adventure in the Desert
Creeks and sand dunes beckon ATV enthusiasts to tour Los Cabos' off-road terrain. Many outfitters not only offer equipment rentals for the ride, but also organize tours, or even customized excursions into the off-road areas, incorporating the challenges you wish to face.
While most off-road adventures are meant to induce adrenaline, you can also slow down and simply cruise the surrounding beaches while enjoying the beautiful views of Baja California Sur.
The diamond in the rough of Los Cabos is the Sierra de la Laguna mountain range with its peaks and wide valleys. Hiking is a favorite activity in the area, with several trails close to native flora and fauna, from Rancho Cacachilas to the Estero de San Jose del Cabo.
Some trails even wind their way through the Zorra Canyon waterfall, where you can take a refreshing dip in the cool waters after your hike. You can take hiking tours led by local guides or discover paths of interest on local maps and blaze your own trail.
You can also enjoy the views from the Pacific Ocean while hiking Punta Lobos in Todos Santos or experience Land's End in Cabo San Lucas by exploring Cerro del Vigia.
