Five Places to Get Your Fill of Art and Culture in Tokyo
Destination & Tourism Chelsea Davis November 23, 2019
Tokyo is one of the world’s most popular destinations and with good reason. Visitors to Japan’s busy capital have access to an unending variety of sights, sounds, tastes and everything in-between. Whether you’re a foodie, history buff, fashion addict, photographer or a lover of nature, Tokyo and it’s surrounding area has something for you.
From ancient temples and pagodas to art museums and one-of-a-kind shopping experiences, those who seek to be constantly stimulated can’t go wrong with Tokyo. And with the convenience of Tobu Railway, which connects 5 prefectures—Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba, Tochigi, and Gunma—you can seamlessly explore throughout the country with ease. With that said, here are five of the best places in Tokyo to take in art, culture and heritage!
Asakusa
In search of authentic Tokyo vibes? Head to Asakusa, the oldest part of Tokyo and home to Sensoji Temple. This ornate 7th-century Buddhist temple is the area’s main draw and Tokyo’s most popular temple. Not to mention it’s an easy 15-minute train ride from Tokyo Station.
To admire Sensoji Temple in person, you must enter through the epic Kaminarimon Gate from which hangs an enormous red chochin lantern—the perfect photo opp for any tourist! Once you pass the gate you’ll find yourself on Nakamise Dori, a busy shop-lined strip that leads visitors to the temple. This bustling shopping area is filled with souvenir and craft shops, handmade traditional sweets like daifuku mochi and manju, restaurants, cafes and more.
You’ll eventually make your way to Hozomon, the Sensoji Temple’s actual gate. With a look to the left, you’ll spot a looming 10th-century pagoda. From beautiful holy structures to the ablution fountain where people can be seen rubbing incense smoke on themselves to cure their bodies’ ailments, this part of Tokyo is a special glimpse of the past.
Visitors should definitely plan on spending a solid afternoon here perusing the storefronts, taking in the sights and experiencing the heritage of Asakusa.
Mori Building Digital Art Museum
If art is your thing, don’t pass up a day at the Instagram famous art museum, Mori Building Digital Art Museum. This museum is best known for its “borderless art,” which allows guests to wander and explore seamlessly through each three-dimensional exhibit.
Guests are encouraged to interact with the art in all ways possible. It’s sensory overload in the best way! The work, which is characterized by electric colors, led lights, animation and other surprises, intermingle with one another creating an entirely new world to explore and lose yourself in.
Skytree Tower
This broadcasting structure is the world's tallest tower at 634 meters and a must-visit for unbelievable views of all of Tokyo and beyond. At the top of the tower, guests are able to take in panoramic vistas that include Mt. Fuji on clear days.
Depending on what observation deck you’re on, the views will dramatically change and transform as the sun sets and the city lights begin to illuminate the scenes below. Skytree even has a fun app that helps guests spot major tourist sites from above.
In addition to plenty of shopping opportunities, Skytree also features a fine dining restaurant 634 meters up. The restaurant, appropriately named 634 Musashi, offers “Tokyo Cuisine” inspired by the surrounding area of Shitamachi. Given the unparalleled views of the city that can be seen from each seat, dining at 634 is quite an experience.
Shibuya Crossing
Chances are you’ve seen the infamous Shibuya Crossing in movies and television shows. As the busiest intersection in Japan (and probably in the world!) it’s become a popular site to see. At peak times this insane intersection can have up to 3000 people shuffling around!
The intersection is pretty unreal, especially at night when the surrounding buildings and screens illuminate the walkways and hordes of people. Nearby, take a picture with Japan’s famous loyal dog, Hachiko, the Akita who continued to wait for his owner in front of Shibuya Station for nine years after the owner’s passing.
While in Shibuya, make some time for shopping—particularly Shibuya 109, which is a massive 10-floor fashion epicenter with over 100 boutiques inside! If you’re up for even more shopping and over-the-top fashion statements, jump back on the train one stop to Harajuku where you’ll be inundated with crepe shops, animal cafes, all things cute and photogenic and more.
Kamakura
For ancient Japanese vibes and an atmosphere that exudes Japanese heritage, head an hour south of Tokyo to the quaint coastal town of Kamakura. Known for its shrines, temples, Japanese specialties like shirasu, it’s a popular day trip from Tokyo.
While in town, visitors can check out the second largest bronze Buddha statue, the Great Daibutsu at Kotoku-In, which is one of the country’s most famous icons; see Japan’s tallest wooden statue, the 11-headed Kannon Goddess of Mercy and its lovely tree-guarded entrance; take in the magical forest at Engakuji; and walk through the pristine grounds of Tokeiji and Jochiji Temples.
Where to stay
For modern, luxe accommodations that intertwine traditional Japanese architectural elements such as interior arrangements of “shoji” paper screens and sliding partitions, book your stay at the Capitol Tokyu Hotel. Within the hotel’s 251 rooms are natural wood-based interiors and specially curated artwork meant to radiate a relaxing Japanese-style ambiance.
The hotel boasts panoramic views of the Tokyo cityscape, including the majority of parliament buildings, which can be admired from all guest rooms. Within walking distance is Hie Jinja Shinto shrine; The Imperial Palace; the National Diet Building; the National Art Center, Tokyo; the Akasaka district, best known for its ryotei restaurants and geishas; and more.
