Florida Keys Officials Urge Visitors to Wear Masks, Follow Health Protocols

Florida Keys COVID Message
PHOTO: Florida Keys COVID Message (photo via Florida Keys Tourism Council)

On October 8th, officials from the Florida Keys asked visitors to be mindful about wearing a mask and following the local health protocols put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the easing of some statewide restrictions.

“We ask our visitors to continue protective measures such as wearing facial coverings, social distancing when they are close to others and frequent hand-washing,” said Stacey Mitchell, director of the Florida Keys tourism council. “The beauty of the Keys is that there are plenty of wide-open spaces throughout our islands and marine resources where masks are not needed.”

Coronavirus Outbreak
In the Florida Keys, residents and visitors aged 6 and up are supposed to wear masks over the nose and mouth in business establishments, including restaurants, outdoor Tiki venues and bars. Masks are supposed to be worn outside when social distancing is not an option.

Businesses are subject to citation if customers and employees are found not following proper protocol.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered businesses such as hotels and resorts, indoor restaurants, indoor attractions and museums, retail shops, bars and spas to operate at full capacity. In the Keys, however, social distancing must be maintained. Bar service will only be allowed for seated patrons. Vacation rentals in the Keys are also limited to two guests per bedroom.

“The Keys tourism council and the tourism industry have been extremely proactive when it comes to COVID-19 safety,” said Bob Eadie, administrator for the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County. “We really want visitors to enjoy the Keys, but want to keep them, as well as our residents, healthy and safe.

For updates on health guidelines and safety protocols in the Keys, please visit Fla-Keys.com.

