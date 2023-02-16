Florida Tourism Numbers Showcase Increased Popularity in the State
Tourism numbers in Florida broke records in 2022 and in the last quarter of the year, according to President and CEO of VISIT FLORIDA, Dana Young, who in an update showcased a 5 percent increase in visitor totals from 2019, far surpassing its recovery from the pandemic.
This past year saw 137.6 million visitors to Florida, a 12.9 increase over 2021 and 5 percent more than in 2019. International arrivals for the year increased by 73 percent, as Florida welcomed 7 million. One million of these international travelers to Florida during the last quarter of 2022 were Canadian, an increase of 278 percent from 2021.
Visitor numbers in the fourth quarter rose six percent from 2021, and international arrivals increased 35.5 percent from the last quarter of 2021, though international visitor numbers are still 28 percent below the pre-pandemic level in the state overall.
While more visitors are enjoying Florida’s many attractions, from its nightlife in large cities like Miami to its theme parks, beaches and more, there were fewer travelers entering the state via airplane than there were prior to the pandemic: the number dropped from 41 percent to 38 percent, probably due to a larger number of travelers driving to the state.
