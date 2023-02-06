Last updated: 02:42 PM ET, Mon February 06 2023

VISIT FLORIDA Announces Florida Huddle and Encounter 2024 Location

Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli February 06, 2023

An outlook over Miami Beach, Florida.
An outlook over Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo via Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority)

VISIT FLORIDA we’ll take it annual tourism convention to Miami and Miami Beach next year for Florida Huddle 2024, officials announced Monday.

The state’s official travel trade show will take place from July 28 to July 31 next year, officials said in a joint announcement with the Greater Miami Convention and visitor Visitors Bureau.

Florida Huddle is the yearly premier showcase for tourism in the Sunshine State.

“With Miami as a hub for domestic and international visitors, we are looking forward to hosting travel professionals from around the globe at Florida Huddle and Encounter to facilitate new business possibilities to drive visitation to every region of the Sunshine State,” said VISIT FLORIDA President and CEO Dana Young in a statement.

“Miami and Miami Beach is delighted to be the next host destination for Florida Huddle and Encounter 2024,” said David Whitaker, President & CEO of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau. “We proudly welcome VISIT FLORIDA and this important group of tour operators, wholesalers, and media. Located in the heart of South Beach, the delegation will be inspired by the history, art and culture of our meetings campus while enjoying our new reimagined Miami Beach Convention Center.”

Rich Thomaselli
