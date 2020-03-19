Florida's Local Officials Close Beaches
Despite the CDC’s warning to practice social distancing amid the COVID-19 outbreak, college students from around the country have continued to flock to popular Florida destinations to celebrate spring break. Despite growing concern from locals, Florida governor Ron DeSantis refused to close the beaches that draw rowdy spring breakers.
According to NBC News, Florida officials have taken it upon themselves to close the beaches in popular tourist towns and cities.
In a statement on Tuesday, DeSantis claimed he would limit beach parties to 10 people per group rather than close the beach indefinitely. According to DeSantis, it was "not uniform throughout the state that you're seeing massive crowds at beaches," even though numerous reports and images of crowded beaches proved contrary.
Officials in Florida’s most popular beach destinations responded by closed down the beaches themselves. The mayor of Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale issued orders to close their beaches on Sunday. Naples announced that its beaches would be closed until March 30, while the beaches in Tampa will remain closed until further notice.
Miami-Dade County’s public beaches, parks, nonessential retail, private educational facilities, casinos and other recreational and entertainment activities will be closed as of Thursday night. All beaches in Lee County, including Fort Myers and Sanibel, will also be closed by Thursday night.
Clearwater voted to close its beaches on Wednesday after a particularly busy day. The suspension will go into effect on Monday, March 23.
Spring breakers in Florida have shown an indifferent attitude toward the coronavirus outbreak, prompting criticism and worry from the general public. It is important to note that while college students and young people are highly likely to survive after contracting the coronavirus, they risk spreading the virus to those who at higher risk such as the elderly.
