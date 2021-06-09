France Is Now Open - Here's What You Need To Know
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke June 09, 2021
France reached a long-awaited milestone in its phased reopening on Wednesday, finally welcoming back international tourists, including Americans who can provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19.
According to the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in France, fully vaccinated individuals and minor children under the age of 11 from the United States can travel to France for tourism purposes without having to quarantine upon arrival as of June 9.
Eligible travelers will require proof of having received an approved vaccination, including Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. Travelers need to be fully vaccinated, of course, which means that they are two weeks past their second dose of Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca and four weeks past the single dose of Johnson & Johnson. Vaccinated visitors from "orange" countries such as the U.S. will also require a negative COVID-19 test result. French officials will accept a negative PCR test conducted within the 72 hours prior to departure or a negative antigen test taken within 48 hours prior to departure.
Unvaccinated travelers will still need to provide a compelling reason for travel outside of tourism. The French Ministry of Interior website lists these reasons.
Restaurants and bars were only recently allowed to begin serving outdoors while cultural attractions such as the iconic Louvre and other popular museums have also reopened with capacity limits in place. Starting Wednesday, restaurants can seat guests inside, and the curfew is moved to 11 p.m. local time. Assuming France doesn't experience a surge in COVID-19 cases or the incidence rate exceeds 400 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, restrictions on indoor gatherings should loosen even further by June 30.
Americans returning from a trip to France this summer will also require proof of a negative COVID-19 test result taken no more than three calendar days before travel or documentation of recovery from the coronavirus in the past three months before they will be allowed to board a flight home to the United States.
Airlines, including Delta Air Lines, are wasting little time adding service between the U.S. and France. Delta will offer flights between Paris and Atlanta (twice daily), New York City (once daily) and Detroit (three times per week) and will launch three-times-weekly service to Paris from Minneapolis starting July 7 before adding daily flights between Paris and Boston on August 5.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to advise Americans to avoid traveling internationally until they are fully vaccinated. "Wearing a mask over your nose and mouth is required on planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within or out of the United States and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations," the agency reminds, encouraging fully vaccinated travelers abroad to "follow all recommendations and requirements at your destination, including mask-wearing and social distancing."
Click here for the latest information regarding entry and exit requirements to visit France.
