Delta Air Lines Adding Service to France as COVID-19 Restrictions Are Lifted

Eiffel tower at sunrise and airplane in the blue sky (Photo via anyaberkut / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)
Delta Air Lines announced the return of service to top travel destinations in France as the country reopens to visitors from the United States.

Beginning June 9, vaccinated travelers will be welcomed back to France without quarantine requirements as long as they can prove they are fully inoculated with a vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency.

Travelers must also present a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival.

With the reopening of France, Delta will offer flights to Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (twice daily), John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City (once daily) and Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (three times per week).

The airline announced three-times-weekly service to Paris from Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport would be added on July 7, while daily flights between Paris and Boston Logan International Airport are scheduled to launch on August 5.

Delta is also adding three-times-weekly service from JFK to Nice on July 8. In total, the airline and longstanding partner Air France will offer nine times more flights between the U.S. and France in July than the next largest carriers.

On Monday, chief executives from the top airlines offering passenger services between the U.S. and United Kingdom are calling for the reopening of transatlantic travel.

