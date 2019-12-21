Fremont Street’s Revamped Viva Vision Canopy to Debut on NYE
Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti December 21, 2019
Downtown Las Vegas is gearing up for the official unveiling of the entirely revamped version of its iconic, illuminated, overhead canopy. The Viva Vision screen, which spans five city blocks above Fremont Street’s vibrant pedestrian mall, is the world’s largest single video screen.
The reimagined outdoor attraction will debut during Fremont Street’s New Year’s Eve 2020 celebration, "America's Party Downtown," presented by iHeart Media.
An entirely new collection of stunning imagery and 3D graphics, created exclusively for Viva Vision’s $32-million upgrade, will set the scene for the event, which will feature live entertainment on four stages and onstage pyrotechnics.
The mind-blowing, never-before-seen visuals are the result of a collaboration between LED-signage technology developer, Watchfire Signs, and motion-graphics content company, Contend.
The cutting-edge technology installed in the revitalized, luminescent canopy includes 49.3 million LEDs, paired with a state-of-the-art, 600,000-watt, concert-quality sound system.
The new signature Viva Vision canopy contains 16,433,152 pixels and 5,000 Nits (a unit of brightness), making it seven times brighter than the existing overhead screen with four times the current resolution. And, for the first time in its existence, the sprawling visual-effects canopy will be able to operate 24 hours a day, so visitors can be equally dazzled at any hour of the day or night.
A particular highlight of the innovative content, composed specifically for the Viva Vision screen, is its signature, multi-sensory show, “MIXology.”
Inspired by a perceptual phenomenon called “synesthesia,” wherein emotion manifests as both sound and imagery, this groundbreaking show concept creates an immersive, multi-sensory experience on a grand scale.
“The role that Fremont Street Experience plays in Las Vegas’ entertainment landscape is undeniable,” said Derek Stevens, CEO of the D Las Vegas, Golden Gate Hotel & Casino, and the upcoming Circa Resort & Casino. “As we get ready for a thrilling 2020, we are excited about the upgraded Viva Vision and the incredible new experience it will deliver to the millions of guests that visit each year. It is something you truly will have to see to believe.”
For more information, visit VegasExperience.com/NYE.
For more information on Las Vegas, Nevada
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS