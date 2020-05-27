Last updated: 03:04 PM ET, Wed May 27 2020

Germany Working to Lift Travel Ban to 31 European Countries

Destination & Tourism Donald Wood May 27, 2020

Gorlitz, Germany, Christmas market
PHOTO: Christmas market in Gorlitz, Germany (Photo by Scott Hartbeck)

German officials are currently working to lift travel bans in place to 31 European countries starting on June 15.

According to The Local, German Chancellor Angela Merkel is in talks with regional leaders about new health and safety guidelines as the country prepares to ease travel restrictions implemented to stop the coronavirus outbreak.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
New York-New York Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas

MGM Resorts to Open First Las Vegas Properties on June 4

Hotel & Resort
Hartsfield Jackson International airport in Atlanta, Georgia, USA

World’s Busiest Airport Adopts New Tech to Fight COVID-19

Airlines & Airports
Panoptis Escape Villa, Mykonos, Greece

Small Luxury Hotels of the World Launches #SLHforHeroes Giveaway

Hotel & Resort
Costa Pacifica.

Two Carnival Corp. Brands Extend Suspension of Cruising

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

Merkel is warning officials to use caution when developing plans and exercise commonly accepted protocols from around the world to avoid a second wave of infections associated with the viral pandemic.

The German government began work Wednesday on a plan to allow travel to 26 other European Union nations and Britain, as well as the four non-European Union countries; Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

Each country had a different approach to the coronavirus quarantines, which has resulted in concerns from officials like Bavarian Premier Markus Soeder that the country is opening its borders too quickly.

“We have in Italy, Spain and France completely different infection numbers compared to Germany so I ask the federal government to think very carefully about this,” Soeder said during the meetings.

There are also local reports claiming Merkel is facing pressure from state premiers to move up the date that social distancing measures are relaxed from July 5 to June 29. Government officials did not comment.

For more information on Germany

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Las Vegas Sign

Want a Free Flight to Las Vegas? Here's How to Sign Up

Yucatan Poises for Tourism Reopening By Maintaining Strong Ties With Cruise Lines

Miami Beach to Reopen Hotels and Beaches June 1

gallery icon Popular Destinations Planning to Open to Tourists in June

US Virgin Islands to Reopen June 1

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS