Greece Earns Praise for Safe Reopening, Strong Travel Rebound

Destination & Tourism Donald Wood October 12, 2021

Agios Nikolaos
Agios Nikolaos (photo by Claudette Covey)

The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) is acknowledging the Greek government for the safe reopening of international tourism this year.

According to SchengenVisaInfo.com, WTTC Communications Executive Elena Corina Rodriguez said Greece established a safe travel environment for visitors and that arrival numbers reached 86 percent of what they were in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic.

Preliminary data showed Greece welcomed over six million tourists through August, with two million people arriving in July and August combined. Rodriguez said travel and tourism contributed 20.8 percent of the country’s GDP and around 20 percent of all jobs.

“It was one of the first countries to announce that it would receive visitors who were fully vaccinated or could show a negative PCR to pass through the country’s gates,” Rodriguez told SchengenVisaInfo.com. “Greece was the country that encouraged the safe arrival of travelers, as a result of the general preparation of the country.”

Greek minister of tourism Vasilis Kikilia said the country has experienced a rise in tourist numbers this season, thanks in part to the return of travelers from the United States. Kikilia also said tourism is expected to generate almost $14 billion by the end of the year.

For Americans looking to schedule a trip to Greece, Cruise Planners Franchise Owner and Travel Advisor Brad Striegel wrote an article for TravelPulse breaking down tips and tricks for experiencing classical Greece during the pandemic.

