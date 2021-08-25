Greece Reveals Updated Testing Requirements for Unvaccinated Travelers, Workers
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood August 25, 2021
The Ministry of Health in Greece announced it would impose new testing requirements and attendance restrictions on both tourists and locals who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
According to The Associated Press, Greek citizens and tourists arriving in the country via plane, train, boat or long-distance bus must now show proof of vaccination, coronavirus recovery or a negative test taken within 48 hours of arrival.
The changes apply to anyone age 12 and over, with children ages 5-12 required to submit the results of a self-test to a government website. The updated COVID-related protocols go into effect on September 13 and run through March 31, 2022.
Masks will also be mandatory in all indoor public settings and crowded outdoor areas.
As for all private and public sector workers without proof of vaccination or recent recovery from COVID-19, Greek Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said they would need weekly or twice-weekly testing. Unvaccinated employees in the tourism, restaurant, bar and entertainment industries will need two tests per week, with the workers footing the bill.
Kikilias also said indoor entertainment venues, restaurants, bars and cafes would only be accessible to vaccinated or recently recovered customers, while unvaccinated people can enter indoor movies, theaters, museums, archaeological sites and gyms only with proof of a negative test.
“It is our obligation toward all those who lost the battle,” Kikilias told The AP. “It is our obligation towards the millions of citizens who spent 18 months of the pandemic being careful for themselves and their fellow citizens, who stayed up nights for weeks caring for patients, who shut their shops and lost their jobs in this huge pandemic, who worked remotely, who studied remotely.”
For more information on Greece
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS