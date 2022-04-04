Last updated: 04:30 PM ET, Mon April 04 2022

Grenada Drops All Remaining COVID-19 Travel Requirements

Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke April 04, 2022

Grand Anse Bay, Grenada
Grand Anse Bay, Grenada (photo via Flavio Vallenari / E+ Royalty-free Getty Images)

The Caribbean island country of Grenada has lifted all remaining COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Effective Monday, April 4, travelers visiting the Spice Isle, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, no longer require testing prior to or on arrival, proof of vaccination or a Health Declaration Form.

Visitors also don't need to worry about having to quarantine on arrival.

Grenada remains among the vast majority of international destinations to receive a Level 4 travel advisory from the U.S. State Department advising against travel due to COVID-19. Grenada has reported just over 14,000 coronavirus cases and 218 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic but has only seen 88 positive cases over the past two weeks.

Visit PureGrenada.com for the latest updates on travel restrictions and requirements.

