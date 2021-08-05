Grenada Updates COVID-19 Travel Protocols
The Caribbean island of Grenada has been one of the most successful destinations in the world in terms of combating COVID-19, but strict entry protocols have been a huge part of that victory over the virus to this point.
Nonetheless, requirements for visiting the majestic Spice Isle and Culinary Capital of the Caribbean have changed this summer. Effective July 31, all travelers over the age of 13 visiting Grenada are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Travelers aged six and over must also present a negative RT-PCR test on arrival in Grenada. Fully vaccinated visitors will still need to quarantine for up to 48 hours at their approved accommodation while awaiting the results of their PCR test.
Visitors 13 years and under traveling with a fully vaccinated party will only need to quarantine for up to 48 hours with their parents or travel group. However, children over 14 years old who are eligible for the vaccine but who are unvaccinated will be required to quarantine for up to seven days with their travel party.
Travelers to Grenada will also need to apply for a Pure Safe Travel Authorization Certificate and possess proof of a confirmed reservation at a Ministry of Health Pure Safe Travel approved accommodation for a minimum of seven nights. If your stay in Grenada is less than five days, you'll need to remain at your accommodation until you leave.
As of July 12, the U.S. State Department encourages Americans to exercise normal precautions in Grenada while the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 1 Travel Health Notice indicating a low level of COVID-19. Grenada has reported only 164 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and just four cases since the start of May 2021.
"The health and safety of Grenada's citizens and its visitors has been a priority since the outset of this pandemic and our strict measures through our Pure Safe Travel initiative have allowed Grenada to contain the spread of COVID-19," Petra Roach, CEO, Grenada Tourism Authority, said in a statement. "We are thrilled to welcome back travelers and showcase the exciting new tourism developments that will continue to distinguish our island as a gem of the Caribbean. Once our guests arrive, they will find that the destination’s culture, cuisine and idyllic landscape are the definition of paradise."
Visit PureGrenada.com/travel-advisory for the most up-to-date information regarding Grenada's current entry protocols.
