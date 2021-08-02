Last updated: 06:01 PM ET, Mon August 02 2021

gallery icon Delta Variant Travel Restrictions: The Safest Countries to Visit Right Now

Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke August 02, 2021

1/9
Horseshoe Bay Beach View
A scenic view of Horseshoe Bay Beach in Southampton Parish, Bermuda. (photo via Andrew F Kazmierski / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Low-Risk Destinations

The emergence of the COVID-19 Delta variant has many travelers seeking out safe destinations with low case numbers to close out summer. While there's no way to eliminate risk entirely, travelers can limit their likelihood of contracting the virus and becoming severely ill by getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and exercising precautions such as testing, mask wearing, social distancing and frequent hand washing and sanitizing when traveling. As far as where to go, here are some of the safest international destinations based on guidance from the U.S. State Department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

1/9

For more information on Bermuda, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Dominica, Grenada

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS