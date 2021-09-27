Guanajuato, Mexico Has the Ideal Setting for Your Fairytale Wedding
Laurie Baratti September 27, 2021
While it’s renowned as the country’s premier cultural destination, the central Mexican state of Guanajuato is known for more than just its rich history and World Heritage Sites. It’s also a lively, vibrant region where the heart of Mexican heritage continues to beat and the atmosphere causes couples to fall in love.
With a history dating from the 1500s, the state’s nostalgic appeal and present-day energy have made it the nation’s most popular and fashionable romance destination, where the wedding industry is once again ramping up as people begin to travel again more freely. Because many couples found themselves forced to postpone their nuptials in 2020 due to COVID-19, some are now choosing to go big for their big day.
Every year, hundreds of couples scout out unique venues among Guanajuato’s various destinations to host the most important and romantic day of their lives. And, plenty of wedding planners seek out singular spots here to create memorable, fairytale weddings for their clients—be it for a small, intimate wedding party or a gathering of hundreds of guests.
Guanajuato is home to more than 300 wedding providers who have all been trained and certified by the Ministry of Tourism to supply everything a couple could need for their special occasion. Spaces and services (think flowers, decorations, catering and cakes) can all be custom-tailored to help clients realize their unique vision for a perfect celebration.
If you have your eye on Mexico, where better to hold a destination wedding? Here, the newlyweds have their pick of six “magical towns” (Pueblos Mágicos) and two cities designated UNESCO World Heritage Sites for their honeymoon retreat, and guests can stay a few extra days to explore the state’s cultural and natural riches.
Guanajuato is filled with tourist attractions, archaeological sites, cultural gems and nature’s outdoor beauty, plus shopping venues, spas and opportunities to enjoy fine gastronomy—all within a 30- to 60-minute drive.
The state capital of Guanajuato City, San Miguel de Allende with its colonial-era charm and the magical town of Dolores Hidalgo traditionally draw the most visitors, but lesser-known spots such as León and San José Iturbide also offer ideal wedding venues and excellent services for visitors to take advantage of.
For its first time hosting the event, the state of Guanajuato will hold the 14th edition of the ‘World Romance Travel Conference (WRTC) - Love México’ in 2022. The trade gathering will allow Guanajuato to convey to wedding planners on an international level all of the ways in which its romance destinations are ideal for weddings, honeymoons and couples’ celebrations.
For more information, visit guanajuato.mx/en.
