Last updated: 09:53 AM ET, Tue May 19 2020

Hawaii Unveils Reopening Plan, Extends Traveler Quarantine

Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke May 19, 2020

Skyline of Honolulu, Hawaii
PHOTO: Skyline of Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo via buraktumler / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Hawaiian officials have unveiled a four-phase plan to safely reopen the state's economy.

Gov. David Ige revealed the plan during a news conference on Monday, announcing that "medium-risk" businesses and activities such as salons, theaters, museums and restaurants would be allowed to reopen with social distancing measures in place as early as June as part of phase 2.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Delta flight approaches St Maarten

When Can You Travel to the Caribbean Again?

Destination & Tourism
family on the beach

Mexico to Reveal Multi-Phase Tourism Reopening Plan

Destination & Tourism
EasyJet Airbus A319

EasyJet Cyber Attack Impacts Around 9 Million Travelers

Airlines & Airports
Amazing caribbean beach at Nassau, Bahamas

Bahamas Targeting July 1 to Resume International Travel

Destination & Tourism

As anticipated, in a supplemental proclamation issued Monday, Ige also extended the mandatory 14-day quarantine for travelers, including inter-island travelers through June 30.

Local retailers and shopping malls were recently allowed to reopen under phase 1, with the next step to reopen businesses and activities deemed "medium-risk."

"In this phase, we will start to reconnect Hawaii’s local activities by gradually reopening medium-risk businesses and activities followed by high-risk businesses and activities," Ige said. "We still need to limit gatherings. However, we anticipate a phasing-in of larger gatherings as we progress the impact level from 10 to 50 to 100 people or more."

Some beaches and parks have also been reopened for limited activities. Meanwhile, "high-risk" businesses, including bars and clubs, will remain closed until phase 3.

Officials will implement a 14-day observation period between reopenings to allow the state sufficient time to assess the situation before moving to the next phase.

While Hawaii's recovery appears to be trending in the right direction, there's still no certain timetable for when travelers will be able to visit as the extended mandatory quarantine, limited accessibility due to suspended flight routes and a lack of tourist amenities present only three of the many major challenges at this time.

For more information on Hawaii

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Delta flight approaches St Maarten's Princess Juliana Airport above onlookers on Maho Beach

When Can You Travel to the Caribbean Again?

Visit Lauderdale Launches Free Online ‘Junior Ambassadors’ Program

St. Lucia to Begin Reopening Its Tourism Industry June 4

gallery icon Travelers’ Post-COVID-19 Wish Lists

Florida Keys Reopening to Tourism Industry on June 1

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS