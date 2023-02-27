Here's Where Easter Travel in Europe Will Be Impacted by Strikes
Destination & Tourism Mia Taylor February 27, 2023
Union worker strikes have been impacting airports across Europe in recent days and weeks and the labor actions are expected to continue over the coming few months.
That means if Europe is on your agenda for Easter travel, it will be important to stay abreast of events at the airports you’re flying in and out of. It is expected that travelers may face disruptions across Spain, France, and the U.K.
Just a few weeks ago, flights to and from airports across Germany were canceled amid a union worker strike. That strike impacted seven airports, including three of the country’s top airports—Frankfurt, Munich, and Hamburg. Additional airports that were swept up in that recent labor action included Stuttgart, Bremen, Hanover and Dortmund. At least 300,000 passengers were impacted in that case and airlines canceled thousands of flights.
Here’s a closer look at some of the upcoming labor strike locations and dates, according to EuroNews.Travel.
Spain
Between February 27 and April 13, there will be a series of 24-hour union walkouts occurring every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. The walkouts will involve Swissport ground services and cargo handling employees. The company provides services at a long list of Spain’s busiest airports including Madrid-Barajas, Barcelona-El Prat, Rues, Alicante, Valencia, Murcia, Malaga, Almeria, Salamanca, Valladolid, Burgos, Logrono, Zaragoza, Huesca, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria and Tenerife Sur airports.
During the strike events, the union employees will be required to provide minimum services, according to Spanish law. As a result, it remains unclear how much impact the strikes will have.
France
In France, union workers throughout the country have been engaged in a protracted battle linked to increased retirement age laws. Strikes stemming from this issue have included both railroad and airport workers. On a recent day of strikes, 30 percent of flights from Paris’s Orly airport had to be scrapped.
More strikes are planned for March 7, EuroNews reported. The day is expected to bring the most significant labor action to date, one that reportedly will bring France to a total standstill. Beyond March, there is talk of rolling strikes.
United Kingdom
At London’s Heathrow airport, thousands of security guards, engineers and firefighters are voting on whether to strike. These strikes are linked to low pay issues, according to EuroNews. If the union votes to proceed with a strike, it may take place over the Easter holiday.
“If our members at HAL (Heathrow Airport) take strike action it will inevitably cause severe disruption throughout Heathrow with delays, disruption and cancellation of flights inevitable,” Unite regional coordinating officer Wayne King told the outlet.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
More by Mia Taylor
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS