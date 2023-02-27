Last updated: 06:32 PM ET, Mon February 27 2023

Here's Where Easter Travel in Europe Will Be Impacted by Strikes

Destination & Tourism Mia Taylor February 27, 2023

Eiffel tower at sunrise and airplane in the blue sky (Photo via anyaberkut / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)
Eiffel tower at sunrise and airplane in the blue sky (Photo via anyaberkut / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

Union worker strikes have been impacting airports across Europe in recent days and weeks and the labor actions are expected to continue over the coming few months.

That means if Europe is on your agenda for Easter travel, it will be important to stay abreast of events at the airports you’re flying in and out of. It is expected that travelers may face disruptions across Spain, France, and the U.K.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Holiday Travel
TSA security, airport security

TSA Preparing for Higher Spring Break Travel Volumes

Airlines, airfare, airplane, pricing, cost, cash, bills, money, dollars

Post-Holiday Airline Ticket Prices Soar Despite Promised Price...

New Year

The World's Priciest New Year's Eve Destinations Revealed

Carnival Panorama

Carnival Cruise Line Kicks off 2023 With Times Square and...

Just a few weeks ago, flights to and from airports across Germany were canceled amid a union worker strike. That strike impacted seven airports, including three of the country’s top airports—Frankfurt, Munich, and Hamburg. Additional airports that were swept up in that recent labor action included Stuttgart, Bremen, Hanover and Dortmund. At least 300,000 passengers were impacted in that case and airlines canceled thousands of flights.

Here’s a closer look at some of the upcoming labor strike locations and dates, according to EuroNews.Travel.

Spain

Between February 27 and April 13, there will be a series of 24-hour union walkouts occurring every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. The walkouts will involve Swissport ground services and cargo handling employees. The company provides services at a long list of Spain’s busiest airports including Madrid-Barajas, Barcelona-El Prat, Rues, Alicante, Valencia, Murcia, Malaga, Almeria, Salamanca, Valladolid, Burgos, Logrono, Zaragoza, Huesca, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria and Tenerife Sur airports.

During the strike events, the union employees will be required to provide minimum services, according to Spanish law. As a result, it remains unclear how much impact the strikes will have.

France

In France, union workers throughout the country have been engaged in a protracted battle linked to increased retirement age laws. Strikes stemming from this issue have included both railroad and airport workers. On a recent day of strikes, 30 percent of flights from Paris’s Orly airport had to be scrapped.

More strikes are planned for March 7, EuroNews reported. The day is expected to bring the most significant labor action to date, one that reportedly will bring France to a total standstill. Beyond March, there is talk of rolling strikes.

London Heathrow, airport, airport gate
Gate G03 at London Heathrow Airport. (photo via iStock / Getty Images Plus / WoodyAlec)

United Kingdom

At London’s Heathrow airport, thousands of security guards, engineers and firefighters are voting on whether to strike. These strikes are linked to low pay issues, according to EuroNews. If the union votes to proceed with a strike, it may take place over the Easter holiday.

“If our members at HAL (Heathrow Airport) take strike action it will inevitably cause severe disruption throughout Heathrow with delays, disruption and cancellation of flights inevitable,” Unite regional coordinating officer Wayne King told the outlet.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on Europe, England, France, Spain, Paris

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Mia Taylor

Mia Taylor
Flavors of Portugal & Spain: featuring the Douro and Rioja Wine Regions

Top Destination Travel News From February

Taiwan Is Paying Travelers to Visit This Year

Jala, Mexico: Magic Town with Unique History, Nature, and Gastronomy

Are Your Spring Break Travel Plans On-Trend?

Hawai’i’s Latest Survey Bodes Well for Future Visitation, Despite Inflation

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS