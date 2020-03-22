How CVBs Are Supporting Communities During COVID-19
Amid a sudden absence of tourism—directly resulting from the current COVID-19 crisis—one might wonder what function a destination’s convention and visitors board (CVB) or promotions authority might possibly serve. Nevertheless, some of our nation’s CVBs have found a new purpose during the travel industry's time of famine.
These CVBs are typically putting their energies into helping their local communities stay abreast of the latest authoritative information and developments about the pandemic, helping to promote continued patronage of local businesses and curating relevant resources to be made accessible by the general public.
Lexington, KY: In the heart of horse country, the Convention and Visitors Bureau of Lexington, Kentucky, (VisitLEX) is maintaining a COVID-19 Resources webpage, updated daily, with links to public health resources, information on where to apply for economic assistance, industry-specific resources and helpful resources for the overall community.
VisitLEX also keeps in communication with local restaurants, and established a separate webpage that provides links for area eateries that are still open and ready for business via takeout, curbside and delivery service options.
VisitLEX is also recruiting businesses to take part in an upcoming, daily video series, to be featured on its Facebook page in hopes that it will inspire viewers to support these businesses directly.
Fort Worth, TX: Visit Fort Worth likewise has a webpage outlining general and region-specific information on the coronavirus, plus public health tips. To support social distancing while ensuring that Fort Worth’s eateries maintain plenty of patronage, Visit Fort Worth’s restaurants page provides comprehensive information and contacts for local establishments who offer takeout, curbside pickup and delivery options for customers.
Discover Fort Worth, the visitors’ authority’s official blog, is also highlighting ways to experience and support the city without leaving your armchair. Locals, as well as anyone with a hankering to visit Cowtown, can safely explore the city virtually, and perhaps support local musicians and artists.
Finger Lakes Region, NY: New York’s Finger Lakes Regional Tourism Council is collaborating with the fourteen counties it encompasses to keep locals and visitors apprised of all the ways they can continue supporting the destination and its businesses. A new initiative called FLX-To-Go was created as a one-stop online resource for information on how businesses are adapting their services COVID-19/social distancing and highlighting offerings put forth by its member counties. Examples include a small business advisor offering assistance to local entrepreneurs, drive-thru breakfasts in lieu of the popular Maple Weekend, webstreams of story time for kids, access to live-streaming footage of birds at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and glass-blowing demonstrations from a world-famous museum.
Beverly Hills, CA: The Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau is working alongside the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce to help drum up business for the city’s restaurants by consolidating information on eateries offering takeout and delivery options and presenting it on a single webpage. Not only that, but the page also outlines information on markets and pharmacies that offer takeout/pick-up or delivery service.
The City of Beverly Hills has also compiled its own COVID-19 public information and business resource webpage with links to Small Business Administration (SBA) disaster loan applications, unemployment insurance and tax assistance. The city has also launched a COVID-19 hotline to provide the public with general information and resources relating to the coronavirus epidemic.
Fort Lauderdale, FL: The Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau has set up a webpage containing updated information for residents and visitors, including the status of public spaces and events, area attractions, retail outlets, restaurants, hotels and transportation services. There are links to various worthy causes and charities accepting direct donations during this difficult time, as well as links to authoritative information on COVID-19 itself.
To support local eateries while dining-room service is suspended, the CVB is continually updating its restaurant listings to indicate which are offering takeout, curbside pickup and delivery options in response to the coronavirus conditions. Restaurants are also being featured on the CVB’s own social media streams.
A new webpage is under construction that will offer virtual vacation experiences produced by local area attractions, including daily live streams of tours, cooking classes, educational and entertainment videos, and more.
