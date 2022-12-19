Last updated: 05:00 AM ET, Mon December 19 2022

How To Experience Barbados in 2023

Destination & Tourism Valentín Fuentes December 19, 2022

The beaches of Barbados are ideal for water sports. (Photo via BTMI).
Barbados offers fun experiences for families and couples. (Photo via BTMI).

Barbados is an island full of fun experiences to enjoy as a couple or with the family. Adventures range from diving in sunken shipwrecks to trekking along lush rainforests.

This beautiful spot of the Caribbean has lovely beaches and jungle tours where visitors can enjoy protected areas with incredible wildlife, such as green monkeys, birds, and reptiles, among others. In addition, photography lovers in Barbados have the ideal place to take snapshots of the ocean and the crystallized limestone caverns of Harrison Cave.

ADVERTISING
MORE Destination & Tourism
San Pedro Town and the Belize Barrier Reef beyond on Ambergris Caye, Belize.

The Most Exotic Caribbean Islands To Spend the Holidays

Jamaica, Jamaica Tourist Board, Montego Bay, travel advisors

Travel Advisors Drove Jamaica’s 2022 Travel Surge

Dominican Republic pool and beach

Five Things To Know About Traveling to the Dominican...

Other tours take visitors through extraordinary gardens such as Orchid World, Hunte's Garden, and the Flower Forest, offering a unique experience for botany lovers and natural life. Additionally, there are tours to the Wildlife Reserve to admire many species of parrots, cockatoos, macaws, and monkeys, among others.

Adventurers can also enjoy sailing tours that take them to majestic spots for snorkeling or scuba diving to explore places where boats have sunk. For couples in search of romance, some plans include private yacht rentals where they can toast with the famous Barbados rum. Surfing, catamaran trips, high-speed boats and even a submarine experiences are to available to admire the corals and the vast marine fauna of the area.

Also, sport fishing enthusiasts can try their hand in the deep sea in search of more than 500 species of fish, among them barracudas, sailfishes and marlins as well as tuna, skipjack, bonito, blackfin and yellowfin.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on Barbados

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Valentín Fuentes

Valentin Fuentes
Jamaica, Jamaica Tourist Board, Montego Bay, travel advisors

Travel Advisors Drove Jamaica’s 2022 Travel Surge

gallery icon The 10 Best US Cities To Celebrate New Year's

The Most Sought-After Destinations Among Mexican Travelers

Discover Mexico’s Pacific Coast

gallery icon Get To Know Austria's Divine Food & Wine

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS