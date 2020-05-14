How to Experience the Grand Canyon From Home
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke May 14, 2020
The Grand Canyon is one of the most sought-after and visited places in the world but the coronavirus pandemic has forced many travelers to postpone or even cancel their travel plans.
Fortunately, there's now a way to experience this awesome landmark like never before without even leaving your home.
With the help of a $50,000 donation from the Arizona Lottery, the Grand Canyon Conservancy has launched "Grand Canyon Moments," a 20-week series of eye-popping unreleased footage exploring everything that the iconic natural wonder has to offer.
The two- to three-minute videos will dive into a variety of topics related to the canyon, including dark skies, trails, geology, ecology, history, wildlife, the Colorado River and American Indian connections, among others.
The first two episodes, "Dark Skies" and "Ribbon Falls" were released earlier this month, with more to follow.
