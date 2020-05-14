Last updated: 10:49 AM ET, Thu May 14 2020

How to Experience the Grand Canyon From Home

Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke May 14, 2020

Rainbow over Arizona's Grand Canyon National Park
PHOTO: Rainbow over Arizona's Grand Canyon National Park. (photo courtesy of Grand Canyon Conservancy/NPS)

The Grand Canyon is one of the most sought-after and visited places in the world but the coronavirus pandemic has forced many travelers to postpone or even cancel their travel plans.

Fortunately, there's now a way to experience this awesome landmark like never before without even leaving your home.

With the help of a $50,000 donation from the Arizona Lottery, the Grand Canyon Conservancy has launched "Grand Canyon Moments," a 20-week series of eye-popping unreleased footage exploring everything that the iconic natural wonder has to offer.

Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona
PHOTO: Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona. (photo courtesy of Grand Canyon Conservancy/NPS)

The two- to three-minute videos will dive into a variety of topics related to the canyon, including dark skies, trails, geology, ecology, history, wildlife, the Colorado River and American Indian connections, among others.

Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona
PHOTO: Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona. (photo courtesy of Grand Canyon Conservancy/NPS)

The first two episodes, "Dark Skies" and "Ribbon Falls" were released earlier this month, with more to follow.

To make sure you never miss a new video, subscribe to the Grand Canyon Conservancy's YouTube channel or visit GrandCanyon.org and sign-up for the email list to get notified when a new video is shared each week.

Patrick Clarke
