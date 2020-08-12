Last updated: 02:15 PM ET, Wed August 12 2020

I Love NY Unveils Accessible New York Initiative

Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey August 12, 2020

Beautiful fall colors on the cliff of American Falls of Niagara Falls on the New York side
PHOTO: I Love NY's Accessible New York site includes trip ideas for wheelchair-accessible destination like Niagara Falls. (Photo via Orchidpoet/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

In tandem with the 30th anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act, I Love NY unveiled Accessible New York, an initiative designed to enhance the travel experiences of visitors with disabilities.

The Accessible New York website will serve as an information hub to publicize accessible attractions for people with accessibility needs.

The first phase of the initiative includes almost 100 attractions that are sorted online by category, location and accessible amenities based on Blind/Low Vision, Cognitive/Autism Spectrum, Deaf/Hearing Loss and Mobility/Wheelchair Access.

New York offers countless attractions and experiences ready and eager to accommodate travelers with accessibility needs, and our goal is to provide user-friendly information in one convenient location,” said I Love NY Executive Director of Tourism Ross D. Levi. “New York offers countless attractions and experiences ready and eager to accommodate travelers with accessibility needs, and our goal is to provide user-friendly information in one convenient location.”

I Love NY partnered with Open Doors Organization, an accessible travel consulting firm, to survey and aggregate the information on the Accessible New York website.

More than 26 million adults with accessibility needs spend $17.3 billion annually on travel, according to a 2015 study, I Love NY tourism officials said, adding that there are upward of 1.5 million people with disabilities in New York state alone.

