Iceland Allowing Vaccinated Travelers to Skip COVID-19 Tests, Quarantine
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood January 28, 2021
Iceland will begin allowing travelers from approved countries to skip the mandatory testing and quarantine period if they show proof of being vaccinated.
According to The Independent, Iceland is now allowing visitors from the European Economic Area and Switzerland to skip the standard COVID-19 protocols if they show an approved digital or paper vaccination.
The coronavirus certifications must show where, when and which vaccines were received, and the data will be examined by Border Control officials. Travelers must have both doses of two-part vaccines before being permitted to enter without testing and quarantine.
Unvaccinated visitors will need to pre-register, take two COVID-19 tests after arrival and quarantine between them. Other countries have followed along with Iceland’s vaccination precedent, including The Seychelles, Romania and Cyprus.
In the United States, an order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) went into effect this week, requiring international travelers arriving in the U.S. to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than three days before the flight.
The new CDC requirements apply to all passengers two years and older, as well as U.S. citizens returning to America. For those that previously tested positive, they must show documentation of recovery, with the airlines being responsible for verifying the negative test result or post-COVID paperwork.
