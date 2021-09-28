Last updated: 09:38 AM ET, Tue September 28 2021

Ireland Inspires US Travelers to Visit With New Campaign

Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz September 28, 2021

Giant's Causeway in Northern Ireland
Giant's Causeway in Northern Ireland. (photo via benedek/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Tourism Ireland launched a new campaign on September 27, encouraging travelers from the United States to press the “Green Button” and choose Ireland for their next vacation.

The $4.9 million campaign will be spread across multiple channels, including on Tourism Ireland’s website, where visitors can press the virtual “Green Button” and be taken to different parts of the website, as well as on social media, TV and in more specific locations across the U.S., including California, New York, Florida, Texas and others. It will run through January 14, 2022.

The “Green Button” campaign reminds travelers that green isn’t just associated with the Emerald Isle: it also means ‘go’, and in an age when travel has never been more uncertain, the message it conveys should help build confidence in travel to the island again.

The campaign will feature some of the most well-known attractions Ireland has, including the Cliffs of Moher, the Giant’s Causeway and Trinity College in Dublin.

Alison Metcalfe, Executive Vice President, Tourism Ireland, North America & Australia/NZ, said, “Our ‘Green Button’ campaign is a multi-media promotional campaign that will be seen by tens of millions of people across the US. It aims to generate awareness of Ireland and encourage US travelers to book their next trip to Ireland. Our key message is that we cannot wait to roll out the green carpet and welcome back visitors from the United States in 2022 and beyond.”

The U.S. is the second-largest source of travelers for tourism in Ireland. The island welcomed 1.7 million Americans back in 2019, generating $1.9 billion. Americans are responsible for 27 percent of all tourist revenue to the country.

For the latest insights on travel to Ireland, check out the interactive guide below:

For more information or to see the “Green Button” campaign in action, please visit Tourism Ireland’s website.

