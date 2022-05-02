Italy and Greece Relax More COVID-19 Restrictions
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff May 02, 2022
Summer vacations to Europe will be easier for travelers this year.
Popular destinations Greece and Italy have relaxed COVID-19 restrictions.
Greece’s civil aviation authority said that it was lifting its COVID-19 rules for international and domestic flights except for the face mask requirement, according to the Associated Press. Face coverings will still be required during air travel and at the airport.
In Italy, visitors no longer have to fill out the EU passenger locator form. The country has also eliminated the health pass that was required to enter restaurants, cinemas, gyms and other venues. The Green Pass is now only required for entry to hospitals and nursing homes.
Italy also dropped mask requirements in supermarkets, workplaces and stores. However, masks are still required on public transport, in cinemas and in all health care facilities and nursing homes.
Greece eliminated the need for vaccination certificates from May 1 to August 31. The country will reevaluate in August whether there is a need to bring the certificates back.
The country has also suspended capacity limits in indoor spaces, however, masks are still required indoors and in vehicles and experts recommend individuals wear them in crowded outdoor situations such as concerts.
For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:
For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
ALGV Travel Advisor Appreciation MonthPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Learn More About the Adults-Only, All-Inclusive Hyatt Zilara Resorts
-
For more information on Greece, Italy, Europe
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS