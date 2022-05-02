Last updated: 02:13 PM ET, Mon May 02 2022

Italy and Greece Relax More COVID-19 Restrictions

Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff May 02, 2022

The Greek flag flying at sunset in the town of Oia in Santorini, Greece.
Oia in Santorini, Greece. (photo via iStock/Getty Images Plus/ChrisHepburn)

Summer vacations to Europe will be easier for travelers this year.

Popular destinations Greece and Italy have relaxed COVID-19 restrictions.

Greece’s civil aviation authority said that it was lifting its COVID-19 rules for international and domestic flights except for the face mask requirement, according to the Associated Press. Face coverings will still be required during air travel and at the airport.

In Italy, visitors no longer have to fill out the EU passenger locator form. The country has also eliminated the health pass that was required to enter restaurants, cinemas, gyms and other venues. The Green Pass is now only required for entry to hospitals and nursing homes.

Italy also dropped mask requirements in supermarkets, workplaces and stores. However, masks are still required on public transport, in cinemas and in all health care facilities and nursing homes.

Greece eliminated the need for vaccination certificates from May 1 to August 31. The country will reevaluate in August whether there is a need to bring the certificates back.

The country has also suspended capacity limits in indoor spaces, however, masks are still required indoors and in vehicles and experts recommend individuals wear them in crowded outdoor situations such as concerts.

For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:

