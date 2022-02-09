European Nations, Other Countries Relax Travel Restrictions
Greece and Portugal are set to join France as European nations start to relax their COVID-19 restrictions as the number of positive cases continues to drop around the world and half-term nears.
Half-term is the United Kingdom version of American spring break. It is more family-oriented as schools shut down for almost two weeks, including consecutive weekends, and tens of thousands of Brits take advantage for a mid-winter vacation.
France will announce next week it will lift current coronavirus testing protocols for fully vaccinated international travelers arriving in the country.
Portugal’s new requirements still include provisions that unvaccinated travelers will have to provide a negative COVID test in order to enter. But vaccinated tourists will no longer need to do the same.
Also, according to The Guardian newspaper, Greece is amending its pre-departure testing requirements for fully vaccinated visitors. But if more than 270 days have passed since being fully vaccinated, tourists will need to show proof of also having the booster shot.
“We again required tests in December over the Omicron variant. In the coming days we will announce that tests are no longer needed for vaccinated people,” Europe minister Clément Beaune told France 2 television on Tuesday. “This week there will probably be a new European protocol for vaccinated people arriving from outside the EU, with eased measures.”
Other countries outside of Europe are also started to reopen. Morocco announced it will accept international visitors for the first time in four months and reopened on Monday, February 7.
And Australia announced earlier this week that it would reopen its borders to fully vaccinated travelers for the first time in almost two years starting on February 21.
