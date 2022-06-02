Italy Drops Remaining Pandemic-Era Entry Requirements
A recent announcement by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has ended all pandemic-era entry requirements and restrictions for entry into Italy as of June 1, 2022.
According to The Washington Post, Italy had previously required an EU Green Pass or equivalent from non-EU travelers, requiring either full vaccination, proof of recent recovery from COVID-19 or a recent negative test result to enter without a mandatory quarantine period.
The recent announcement is the latest in Italy’s preparation for a busy summer travel season. It eased some of its entry requirements back in early May, but also announced around the same time that masks would still be mandatory in certain public places and events through June 15.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation reminded individuals that this rule is still in place through June 15. FFP2 masks are required in all forms of public transportation, indoor venues such as movie theaters and concert halls, as well as in hospitals or care facilities through this date.
Italy is predicted to see a large tourist boom this summer and throughout 2023. The World Travel & Tourism Council recently published a new Economic Impact Report on Italy, predicting the country’s travel and tourism industry could grow swiftly and reach pre-pandemic levels by 2023.
