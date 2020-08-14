Jamaica Debuts Chill Like a Jamaican Video Series
Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey August 14, 2020
Jamaica launched the Chill Like a Jamaican video series, featuring Jamaican celebrities who put the spotlight on how to “chill” with Jamaican cuisine, cocktails, fitness and more.
The series features Olympic Gold Medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Price, Master Blender Joy Spence of Appleton Estate, Pepa of the singing duo Salt-n-Pepa, Miss Jamaica World and Miss Jamaica Universe Yendi Phillips and dancehall artist BayC “chilling.”
The video series is currently available on the Jamaica Tourist Board’s Instagram and Facebook social media channels.
“Each Chill Like a Jamaican video showcases Jamaica’s iconic offerings, reminding locals and visitors alike of their favorite experiences,” said Donovan White, Jamaica’s director of tourism. “Our vibrant culture takes center stage displaying what makes Jamaica the heartbeat of the world.
Jamaica reopened its borders to international visitors on June 15.
Travelers are required to complete an online travel authorization application. Those who are approved are issued a travel certificate, which they must present during the airline check-in process in order to board their flight, as well as upon their arrival in Jamaica, either in print or electronically.
Hotels are offering digital check-in, hand sanitizer stations, elimination of self-service at buffets, digital or single-use menus and social distancing markers throughout properties.
