Jamaica Temporarily Closing Borders to Inbound Travelers

Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke March 21, 2020

Couple walking Seven Mile Beach in Negril, Jamaica
PHOTO: Couple walking Seven Mile Beach in Negril, Jamaica. (photo via Debbie Ann Powell/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Jamaica is closing its borders to incoming travelers this weekend as government officials aim to combat the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

"The Government of Jamaica announced that effective 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, and for a period of 14 days in the first instance, Jamaica’s air and seaports will be closed to incoming passenger traffic," the U.S. Embassy in Jamaica stated in a health alert published Friday.

"In light of this development and the Global Level 4 Health Alert issued by the Department of State, U.S. citizens who plan to depart Jamaica should coordinate with airlines to do so at the earliest opportunity."

Jamaica had previously only imposed restrictions on travelers from heavily impacted countries such as China, Italy, South Korea, Singapore, Iran, Spain, France, Germany and the U.K.

The latest measures will not affect cargo or outgoing passengers. However, many countries around the world have issued their own travel bans and restrictions amid the COVID-19 crisis so Jamaican citizens will also be limited if choosing to travel at all.

"All the countries of the world are imposing restrictions and our attempt at trying to manage the potential crisis that we face has to include a reduction in the movement of persons," said Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. Christopher Tufton, via The Gleaner.

Palace Resorts & Le Blanc Spa Resorts also announced Friday that the all-inclusive Moon Palace Jamaica in Ocho Rios will remain open as of March 23 to continue to accommodate guests who choose to remain at the property.

