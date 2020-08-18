Last updated: 12:46 PM ET, Tue August 18 2020

Jamaica to Require All US Travelers Provide Negative COVID-19 Test

Destination & Tourism Brian Major August 18, 2020

Excellence Oyster Bay, Trelawny, Falmouth, Jamaica
PHOTO: Jamaica visitors are limited to “resilient corridor” hotels and resorts including the Excellence Oyster Bay. (photo by Brian Major).

Jamaica’s updated government travel policy requires all U.S. residents age 12 or older to obtain proof of a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test within 10 days of their visit to enter the country, said tourism officials Tuesday in a statement.

Jamaica had previously required only residents of Arizona, Florida, New York and Texas to present proof of a negative test result to enter. Tests should be conducted at a medical laboratory accredited by the College of American Pathologists (CAP) for U.S. residents.

The new policy applies to travel beginning on August 20. Travelers to Jamaica are also required to submit a Travel Authorization document, available on the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) website, no more than five days prior to their arrival.

Travelers will be notified of approval to enter Jamaica via email and will be required to present the authorization at check-in in order to board their departing flight.

In addition, while visiting Jamaica, tourists are required to remain within the grounds of their hotel or resort in the “resilient corridors” designated for tourism purposes.

The corridors extend 182 miles from Negril along Jamaica’s northern coast to Port Antonio along the southern coast; a second segment runs from Milk River in Clarendon westward to Negril.

“Jamaica’s health and safety measures are revisited every two weeks, which is consistent with the government's approach of evaluating the COVID-19 global situation,” said JTB officials in a statement.

“As more is discovered about the virus including medical advancements or as the risk profile changes, Jamaica will make any necessary and appropriate revision to the protocols.”

