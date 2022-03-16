Kenya Eliminates Remaining COVID-19 Travel Restrictions
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke March 16, 2022
Kenya has lifted its remaining COVID-19 restrictions. As of March 11, the African country is no longer requiring fully vaccinated travelers to present a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival.
There are also no longer bans on large in-person public gatherings and indoor meetings, and face masks are no longer required in public spaces.
The changes were announced after one month of Kenya's COVID-19 positivity rates being less than one percent.
However, unvaccinated travelers will still be required to show a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours before departure to Kenya. Visitors who have not been vaccinated will also require a negative rapid test upon arrival at a cost of $30 per person. Children ages five and under are exempt from this requirement.
All travelers arriving in Kenya will be required to fill out the passenger locator from the Jitenge platform, regardless of vaccination status.
