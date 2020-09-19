Las Vegas Bars Set to Reopen
Ladies and gentlemen, the bar is open again in Las Vegas!
After a six-month shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, all bars, hotel bars, taprooms, wineries, pubs, distilleries and breweries can reopen at midnight on Sunday, Sept. 20.
All visitors and employees must abide by reopening rules, which include a limited capacity inside the bar, face masks and social distancing.
Nevada's COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force on Thursday unanimously voted to allow drinking businesses throughout the Las Vegas Valley to reopen, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal.
It was welcome news in a city that might be dry outside in 100-degree heat but certainly isn’t dry inside its establishments. The rest of Las Vegas, including restaurants, hotels and casinos, opened earlier this summer, but bars were still on the no-go list of Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak.
Nightclubs and other live entertainment, such as house residencies for musical acts, continue to remain closed. Both are a driving force of the Vegas economy, with high ticket prices for shows and the famed Las Vegas nightclub scene, where bottle service can cost between $350 and $575 per bottle – and usually a mandate of one bottle per every three people in your party.
Sisolak did say, however, that he will review previous coronavirus directives including a 50-person cap on public gatherings and a 50 percent capacity limit at businesses including casinos.
Bars were shut down in March by Sisolak in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19. They were allowed to open on June 30, a little less than a month after hotels and casinos opened, but were quickly shut down again on July 27.
