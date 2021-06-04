Las Vegas To Celebrate Its Complete Reopening With July 4 Fireworks
Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey June 04, 2021
Vegas is back!
To commemorate its reopening to 100 percent capacity limits, the Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority (LVCVA) is celebrating July 4th with a fireworks display – which is the first time the CVA has ever done so on the 4th.
At 11 p.m. July 4, Las Vegas will unveil a fireworks display from the rooftops of ARIA Resort & Casino, Caesars Palace Las Vegas, Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Resorts World Las Vegas, The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Skypod, Treasure Island Las Vegas and The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, featuring the fireworks from the highly regarding Fireworks by Grucci.
“Las Vegas is a city built on hospitality and entertainment, and we are thrilled to welcome visitors back from around the country,” said Kate Wik, the LVCVA’s chief marketing officer.
“The excitement throughout the destination is palpable, and we know the pent-up demand to visit is real. We have been waiting for this moment to announce that once again, your ‘Only Vegas’ experience is waiting.”
In tandem with the destination’s restoration of pre-pandemic guidelines, Las Vegas is also celebrating the return of live entertainment, now that capacity limits have been removed.
The Las Vegas entertainment lineup from late June through late August is nothing if not impressive and includes such high-profile names as Bill Burr, Tom Segura, Chelsea Handler, Bill Maher, Jim Jefferies, Dave Chapelle, Bruno Mars, Miley Cyrus, Garth Brooks, Usher, Criss Angel, among many others.
For more information on Las Vegas
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS