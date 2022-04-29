Las Vegas Tourism Industry Booming as Restrictions are Lifted, Demand Increases
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood April 29, 2022
As the travel industry continues to recover from the pandemic and coronavirus-related restrictions are being lifted, tourism officials in Las Vegas revealed data that suggests the destination flourished in March.
With the city hosting a NASCAR race, an MMA bout and NCAA basketball events last month, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority told The Associated Press it welcomed more than 3.3 million visitors in March, an increase of nearly 50 percent from the 2.2 million tourists registered in March 2021.
At Harry Reid International Airport, officials said the facility welcomed nearly 4.3 million passengers in March, down only about 140,000 from its pre-pandemic total in March 2019. In 2019, the airport tallied a record 51.5 million travelers.
As for international travelers, the airport said the 154,000 passengers was up more than 50 percent from February. International flights are scheduled to increase in April with additional service to cities in Mexico, Canada, Panama, the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority said trade shows and conventions have come roaring back and hotel occupancy at the more than 150,000 rooms in and around Las Vegas topped 80 percent.
The state Gaming Control Board reported the $1.35 billion casinos statewide earned in March was just shy of the record-breaking monthly mark of $1.36 billion set last July.
Earlier this month, Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Egan Escape Productions announced a partnership launching in Las Vegas this fall that will bring fans the newest escape room experience inspired by one of the most horrifying film franchises of all time, IT.
Dubbed Escape IT, the more than 30,000-square-foot facility will offer fans two multi-room escape adventures that bring the highest-grossing horror film of all time to life.
Sponsored Content
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Learn More About the Adults-Only, All-Inclusive Hyatt Zilara Resorts
-
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS