Las Vegas’ Palms Casino Resort to Reopen on April 27

Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey April 05, 2022

Palms Casino Resort
Palms Casino Resort. (photo via Palms Casino Resort)

The Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas is slated to reopen on April 27, 2022, with an extravagant fireworks display celebrating the event.

Reservations opened on April 5 for stays beginning on April 28.

Palms Casino Resort one-bedroom penthouse, hotel room, luxury, suite
A the one-bedroom penthouse at the Palms Casino Resort. (photo via Palms Casino Resort)

“It’s an honor and a privilege for us to welcome everyone back to Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas,” said Latisha Casas, chairman of the San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority, which owns the resort and is affiliated with the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians.

“We look forward to introducing our guests to our rich history, culture and signature hospitality.”

The resort, which underwent a $690 million renovation in 2019, is situated in two towers and equipped with 766 guestrooms and suites, a range of live entertainment venues and bars, a 95,000-square-foot casino, a wedding chapel and a 14-screen cinema.

Its restaurants include Scotch 80 Prime and Mabel’s BBQ by Chef Michael Symon, and the casual Send Noodles and new Serrano Vista Cafe, which will debut soon.

The resort also features main two pools and 39 one-of-a-kind cabanas, many of which have their own pools.

“From our locals to guests visiting from near and far, our goal is simple – to - to deliver a truly distinctive experience that makes you feel at home while you are in Las Vegas,” said General Manager Cynthia Kiser Murphey

The Palms Casino Resort is situated west of Las Vegas Strip center I-15 on Flamingo Road.

