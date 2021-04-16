Los Angeles Tourism Comes Roaring Back
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff April 16, 2021
Tourism in Los Angeles is officially in comeback mode.
The word is out that California is reopening, welcoming back iconic attractions such as Disneyland and Universal Studio and giving the green light to the meetings industry that they can once again convene.
The Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board has launched the #StartYourComeback visitor campaign to showcase to travelers that L.A. is ready for the spotlight once again.
Visitors can take advantage of more than 70 new offers curated by L.A. Tourism from local hospitality businesses. The offers include savings of up to 35 percent on hotels and a wide range of other perks and deals. Guests can take advantage of savings at properties including Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles, The Garland, Kimpton Everly Hotel Hollywood and Freehand Los Angeles as well all local restaurants, attractions and more.
The city has also welcomed new hotels such as Downtown L.A. Proper, Fairmont Century Plaza, Cara Hotel and The Shay. Several new restaurants have also opened during the pandemic, including Damian from famed Mexico Chef Enrique Olvera; Daybird from Chef Mei Lin of Nightshade; Cha Cha Cha, a new rooftop dining experience; plant-based pasta bar Sestina; and The Barish at the Hollywood Roosevelt.
L.A.’s meetings industry also got the go-ahead recently. Professional meetings—groups of under 300—are once again able to carry on.
“Our hotels and venues have been preparing for this moment for a year and have best-in-class safety protocols and procedures in place. Los Angeles continues to be deliberate in its reopening, placing the highest priority on public health. We thank L.A. County Public Health officials for their collaboration,” stated Darren K Green, senior vice president of sales and services for Los Angeles Tourism.
Los Angeles is also instilling further confidence in its experiences with an initiative powered by digital health company Sharecare and Forbes Travel Guide, to verify the health security of all hotels with 50 or more rooms in Los Angeles.
