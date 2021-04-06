Disneyland, California Adventure Tickets on Sale April 15
Entertainment Janeen Christoff April 06, 2021
Disneyland Resort has announced that tickets will go on sale to California residents on April 15, 2021, for the park’s reopening on April 30.
Starting on April 9, the reservation calendar will be open. Those currently holding a ticket to Disneyland or California Adventure can see what days their one-day tickets are available for reservations.
Visitors will need a reservation for the park as well as a ticket. Tickets will be on sale no earlier than 8 a.m. Reservations will open up on April 12 no earlier than 8 a.m. and will be available for existing ticket holders.
Hotel reservations will open on April 15 for Disney’s Grand Californian. Reservations for hotels will not guarantee a reservation for the park. Visitors will need a park reservation as well as a ticket for entry. Disneyland Resort recommends getting a theme park ticket and a reservation for the park before securing a hotel booking.
Tickets will be in the same prices and tiers that were available when Disneyland Resort closed in March of last year. There will be Park Hopper tickets available as well.
Guests who purchase Park Hopper tickets need to choose which theme park to start their day at when making their theme park reservations. Then they will be able to visit the other park beginning at 1 p.m. that day. Guests with multi-day tickets will be required to make a separate park reservation for each day they plan to visit the theme parks.
There is no priority for annual passholders.
Everything you need to know about the Disneyland Resort’s theme park reopening on April 30 to California Residents is on the @DisneyParks Blog. Learn about theme park reservations, tickets and other important details! https://t.co/52VYh0RH2q pic.twitter.com/raIl0Kc4Fy— Disneyland Resort (@Disneyland) April 6, 2021
The parks will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Parking will be available in the Mickey & Friends and Pixar Pals parking structures.
Dining reservations for select locations with the parks will open on April 22 with limited capacity. Reservations will be open 60 days in advance on Disneyland.com or through the Disneyland app. Mobile ordering for other dining venues is available through the Disneyland app.
In order to streamline the process, Disneyland Resort recommends visitors follow a four-step process: Secure your theme park admission and then access the theme park reservation system; create your party; select the day and theme park you would like to visit; review and confirm your visit.
