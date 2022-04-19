Los Cabo Reports Stellar First Quarter Visitor Numbers
Destination & Tourism Los Cabos Tourism Board Claudette Covey April 19, 2022
Los Cabos is reporting unprecedented visitor numbers for the first quarter of 2022 – numbers that exceed those from the same period in 2019.
The destination welcomed upward of 800,000 visitors, which represents a 13 percent over the same period in 2019.
In March 2022, more than 325,000 travelers visited Los Cabos, representing an 18 percent increase in arrivals over the same period in 2019.
In more good news, the average hotel occupancy in Los Cabos was 70 percent, with an average daily rate of $455 in the first quarter of 2022.
In large part, the Los Cabos Tourism Board is crediting the robust tourism numbers to its business model, which couples private and public funding and enabled it to quickly implement clear and decisive health and safety measures throughout the pandemic.
“As a destination that has been challenged over the past few years by the pandemic and international tourism restrictions, we are glad to see tremendous growth driven by our unique business model and the demand among travelers for exclusive and authentic travel experiences,” said Los Cabos Tourism Board Managing Director Rodrigo Esponda.
“The pandemic gave us the opportunity to elevate our tourism offering, create new ways of working with our partners and fine-tune our business model.”
In 2021, Los Cabos drew 2.8 million travelers to the destination and declared a total recovery from the pandemic.
The destination experienced a 5.4 percent increase in US travelers last year compared to 2019, with the US accounting for 98 percent of Los Cabos’ visitors.
In terms of airlift, Los Cabos is projecting a 31.6 percent increase in seats to the destination from the US over the next months compared to 2019, with the increase expected primarily from Los Angeles, Phoenix, Houston, Dallas, Denver and New York.
The destination experienced a nearly 80 percent growth in arrivals of international travelers by private aviation in 2021 compared with 2019, which represents “26 percent of all air travel activity,” the tourism board said.
Going forward, Los Cabos is projecting a stellar spring season, with bookings expected to increase by 11 percent in April, 22 percent in May and 10 percent in June.
Sponsored Content
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Learn More About Beaches Resorts’ Autism Certified Vacation Programs
-
Argentina’s World-Class Ski Resorts Attract Winter Sports Enthusiasts
For more information on Los Cabos Tourism Board
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS