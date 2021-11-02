The Los Cabos Success Story
The destination's decisive response to the pandemic pays off with some tourism numbers exceeding those from 2019.
Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey
Los Cabos has arguably served as a poster child for recovery, with its clear and decisive response to the pandemic – efforts that are clearly paying off.
"As the travel and tourism industry continues to experience a steady recovery, we have continued to redefine what a ‘safe travel experience’ means for our travelers to increase confidence and boost travel loyalty," said Rodrigo Esponda, managing director of the Los Cabos Tourism Board.
"Today, Los Cabos has recovered 100 percent of its travel and tourism activity with a 20 percent growth in tourism arrivals from May to August of 2021 when compared to the same period in 2019."
Furthermore, the destination’s commitment to implementing a strong COVID-19 vaccination program has resulted in "80 percent of the population aged 18-plus having received at least one dose to date, which is an important milestone and step towards a full and steady recovery," Esponda said.
Affluent Travelers
"This momentum can be seen best in the surge in visitation from affluent travelers arriving via private aviation, which has experienced a 31 percent growth, and via private yachts to the Los Cabos Marina, which has experienced a 30 percent growth," he said.
As of March 2021, U.S. airline seats and routes from the U.S. have recovered 100 percent, Esponda said, which he added is something that bodes well for continued growth in winter and spring.
"There is a 52.5 percent increase in scheduled seats from the U.S. to Los Cabos International Airport over the next six months when compared to this time in 2019," he said.
Hotel Growth
The destination is also expanding on the hotel front, as well. "Los Cabos’ hotel landscape continues to grow and develop to meet the demand and interest of hotel purveyors and U.S. visitors. In 2021, we will be seeing Villa La Valencia Beach Resort & Spa Los Cabos open later this year," Esponda said.
"We will see St. Regis Los Cabos at Quivira open in fall 2022, a second Four Seasons open with Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo del Sol in late 2023, Hotel Park Hyatt Los Cabos in 2023 and Amanvari in 2024."
Going Forward
"First, safety will continue to be critical to Los Cabos in 2022. Our hospitality industry has redefined the level of service we provide to our travelers by incorporating safety and security protocols throughout the entire journey experience," Esponda said.
"Second, wellness and sustainable tourism will continue to increase. We have experienced an increase in demand for authentic and personalized experiences that are environmentally safe and give back to the local community. This is great news for Los Cabos as the destination’s priority has always been the conservation of its natural resources.
"Lastly, the pandemic has uncovered a new level of luxury for Los Cabos. Affluent travelers that focus on personalized trips and hyper-focused experiences will continue to increase in 2022."
In the end, Esponda credited agents for their pivotal role in contributing to Los Cabos’ success. "Travel advisors are essential to the destination, providing local insights and knowledge to visitors to help make their stays more enjoyable and truly a perfect fit to meet their needs and desires," he said.
"This will include a virtual tradeshow, where travel advisors will have free access to the platform with the opportunity to connect directly with the hotels and tourist suppliers across the destination," Esponda added.
Helping Advisors Sell
On June 14, the Los Cabos Tourism Board launched a refreshed Los Cabos Specialist Program, with a new full-service destination portal at loscabosspecialist.com. "Travel advisors have one convenient place to access the most up-to-date resources they need to sell Los Cabos confidently," said Esponda.
"We offer updated training, guides, maps, videos, images and a new B2B Marketplace. Advisors can find resources about the destination and how to sell its various niches, such as information on groups, luxury, art and culture, gastronomy and romance, and our commitment to wellness and the environment.
"Additionally, by becoming a Los Cabos specialist, travel advisors and their clients will get exclusive benefits and amenities at hotels throughout Los Cabos.
"From June 14 to August, more than 1,000 new travel advisors have signed up and finished our training modules, which is a testament to the quality of the program and increased demand from trade and consumer partners," he said.
The annual Los Cabos VIP Summit 2021 is scheduled for Nov. 3-5, 2021, and for a second year will be offered in a digital format with events planned exclusively for agents on the last day.
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS