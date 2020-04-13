Major Cities Introduce New Digital Partnership #ThroughMyWindow
As American citizens continue to socially distance themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic, destination marketing organizations in major cities have come up with a unique way to bring people together.
Three leading organizations, the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board, NYC & Company and San Francisco Travel are encouraging city-based residents to share their views with the hashtag #ThroughMyWindow.
The companies hope to start a national trend that allows people to share stunning views from their own homes while travel stays limited throughout the country.
“While everyone is staying safe at home, we want to bring them a virtual taste of the optimism and lifestyle L.A. is known for,” stated Ernest Wooden Jr., President and CEO of the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board. “We know the sun will soon shine on the travel industry, and we look forward to welcoming visitors to experience L.A. ‘in real life’.”
“As we all do our part to stay in to reduce the spread, the best way to ’visit’ destinations right now is through social media and virtual experiences,” said NYC & Company President and CEO Fred Dixon. “While there is no substitute for travel, the shared humanity of this project keeps the spirit of exploration alive.”
“During the pandemic, we are encouraging people to stay home and #FlattentheCurve. Still, we want everyone to keep their sense of wanderlust alive because, when this over, we will again be ready to welcome the world,” said Joe D’Alessandro, President and CEO of San Francisco Travel.
The cities showcase some of their best views on Instagram each Friday. Not only will viewers be able to see stunning views from the windows and rooftops of local residences, but virtual content shared from respective museums, chefs, fitness studios and more will also be available.
The organizations plan to get more cities involved as the trend continues to grow.
Galleries can be found on Instagram through #LAThroughMyWindow, #NYCThroughMyWindow and #SFThroughMyWindow.
