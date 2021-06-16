Last updated: 04:09 PM ET, Wed June 16 2021

Malta To Welcome Back Most Americans Starting June 17

Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke June 16, 2021

Storm the Azure Window in Gozo, Malta
Storm the Azure Window in Gozo, Malta (Photo via Marco Dal Canto / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Malta will add the United States to its amber list on a state-by-state basis beginning Thursday, June 17.

Starting this week, U.S. travelers arriving from 40 states and territories will be allowed to visit Malta with proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival in the Mediterranean destination. A swab test on arrival or a 14-day quarantine period is mandatory for travelers arriving with no test result.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Aventura Hotel at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando’s Aventura Hotel Now Reopened

Couple entering their hotel room.

Wyndham Continues Strong Momentum in 2021 and Beyond

PHOTO: Eiffel tower at sunrise and airplane in the blue sky (photo via anyaberkut / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

gallery icon What Americans Need To Know About Travel To Europe This Summer

LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Group Launches IATA Travel Pass

Eligible visitors include residents of Washington, Oregon, Louisiana, Arizona, West Virginia, Colorado, North Dakota, Indiana, Georgia, Texas, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Tennessee, Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, New Mexico, Florida, Virginia, Maine, South Dakota, Michigan, Illinois, Delaware, Wisconsin, Puerto Rico, Hawaii, New Jersey, Minnesota, Connecticut, Alaska, New Hampshire, Maryland, New York, Rhode Island, Washington, D.C., Massachusetts, Vermont and California.

Malta Tourism Authority CEO Johann Buttigieg called Wednesday's announcement "another step forward for Malta's Tourism Sector, which is breathing life again, after COVID-19 restrictive measures were relaxed, slowly and gradually, keeping everyone’s health and safety as a topmost priority, together with ensuring that Malta still has all the right ingredients for everyone to feel free again."

"Malta looks forward to welcoming back Americans, one of our strongest inbound markets," he added.

Last month, Malta announced that it was the first country in the European Union to reach herd immunity from COVID-19. The sun-soaked archipelago famous for its history and scenery only recently reopened to tourism.

For more information on Malta

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Woman wearing a face mask and flying an E.U. flag.

European Union Adds United States to Safe Travel List

Portugal Reopens to US Travelers, Effective Immediately

gallery icon Ranking the Most Fun States in America

British Virgin Islands Implements New Entry Protocols

Mexican Caribbean Combating Sargassum Seaweed Ahead of Summer

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS