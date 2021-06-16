Malta To Welcome Back Most Americans Starting June 17
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke June 16, 2021
Malta will add the United States to its amber list on a state-by-state basis beginning Thursday, June 17.
Starting this week, U.S. travelers arriving from 40 states and territories will be allowed to visit Malta with proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival in the Mediterranean destination. A swab test on arrival or a 14-day quarantine period is mandatory for travelers arriving with no test result.
Eligible visitors include residents of Washington, Oregon, Louisiana, Arizona, West Virginia, Colorado, North Dakota, Indiana, Georgia, Texas, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Tennessee, Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, New Mexico, Florida, Virginia, Maine, South Dakota, Michigan, Illinois, Delaware, Wisconsin, Puerto Rico, Hawaii, New Jersey, Minnesota, Connecticut, Alaska, New Hampshire, Maryland, New York, Rhode Island, Washington, D.C., Massachusetts, Vermont and California.
Malta Tourism Authority CEO Johann Buttigieg called Wednesday's announcement "another step forward for Malta's Tourism Sector, which is breathing life again, after COVID-19 restrictive measures were relaxed, slowly and gradually, keeping everyone’s health and safety as a topmost priority, together with ensuring that Malta still has all the right ingredients for everyone to feel free again."
"Malta looks forward to welcoming back Americans, one of our strongest inbound markets," he added.
Last month, Malta announced that it was the first country in the European Union to reach herd immunity from COVID-19. The sun-soaked archipelago famous for its history and scenery only recently reopened to tourism.
