UNICO 20 87 Shares Enhanced Cleanliness and Sanitation Protocols

WHY IT RATES: This resort, located in Riviera Maya, is hoping to provide comfort and peace of mind to both travelers and its staff once the property opens again. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
The health, safety and wellbeing of all guests, partners and staff have always been and will continue to be number one priority at UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya. We continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 global situation and follow the guidelines and recommendations issued by the World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and local and national health authorities to ensure a clean and safe environment for everyone.
Internationally recognized regulations and standards of guest and employee sanitation have always been strictly enforced at our property. With that said, in light of the recent global pandemic, we have developed a comprehensive, enhanced cleanliness and sanitation plan that consists of added precautionary measures throughout all aspects of the guest and team member experience.
Each department has its own set of procedures that are implemented to keep our guests’ and employees’ health and wellbeing top of mind, while providing a S.A.F.E. (safe and friendly environment) experience to our guests.
Below you will find a summary of our enhanced protocols:
1. Guest & Employee Health: Antibacterial hand-sanitizing stations will be placed throughout all areas of the hotel, with additional signage throughout back-of-house and guest areas reminding everyone of important health and hygiene protocols such as handwashing and physical distancing. Physical contact will be minimized as much as possible, and we will continue to provide an onsite 24/7 doctor to provide medical assistance as needed.
2. Employee Protocols: All of our staff have received thorough training on our enhanced protocols, in addition to training on identifying any flu or virus-like symptoms and following a firm procedure on reporting to a medical official. Staff will also continue to receive training on global standards of sanitation set forth by third parties such as Ecolab and NSF. In addition to ongoing training, employees will be closely monitored for any symptoms (including a temperature reading) on a daily basis and will be required to wear the appropriate PPE (personal protective equipment) based on their roles and responsibilities.
3. Cleaning Protocols and Sanitation: We use cleaning products such as Ecolab and standards that meet EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) guidelines and are approved for use and effective against viruses, bacteria and other airborne and bloodborne pathogens. We have increased the frequency of deep-cleaning and disinfecting all common areas, public spaces and guest rooms (in addition to back of house areas) with an emphasis on high-contact surfaces such as front desk check-in counters, elevators and elevator buttons, door handles, public bathrooms, room keys and locks, ATMs, handrails, tables, gym equipment, dining surfaces, seating areas, pool chairs and more.
4. Physical Distancing: Guests and employees are instructed to practice physical distancing by standing six feet away from other groups who are not traveling with them; this includes while standing in lines, waiting for elevators (including limited capacity), or walking throughout the hotel. Additionally, furniture placement throughout all common areas and back-of-house has been rearranged to allow for increased spacing, including redesigned layouts for meetings and events.
5. Guest Experience: Every step of the guest journey has its own set of defined protocols that will ensure the safety and wellbeing of our guests and employees, while maintaining the level of service that you have come to expect. This includes our in-house transfer company, luggage disinfection, non-invasive temperature readings via a thermal camera, a pristine check-in process, strictly enforced hygiene practices and physical distancing throughout the spa, salon, fitness center, pool and beach areas and more.
6. F&B: We will continue to reinforce our internationally recognized methods of identifying and managing food safety related risk, including Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP), and adhering to strict global brand standards in addition to third-party standards such as NSF. Select services such as buffet have been eliminated, while in-room dining will now be contactless.
You may visit our website to review the full enhanced cleanliness and sanitation protocols. Should you have any questions or require any assistance, please do not hesitate to contact us at 1-855-212-4192.
SOURCE: UNICO 20 87 press release.
